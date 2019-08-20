Chute and alley, gator among Angus convention giveaways

Attendees have a chance to take home three different grand prizes.

Shine up your boots, dust off your hat and pack your bags to head West. Reno, Nevada, is set to host the 2019 National Angus Convention and Trade Show Nov. 2-4. This is the farthest west the convention has ever been held, and the grand prize giveaways truly meet the needs of any western producer. While the convention is known for executing the highest level of education, networking and country music entertainment, the grand prize giveaways are better than ever this year.

The first of three giveaways featured is the Priefert Rodeo and Ranch Equipment cattle handling system. The corral features a solid sweep with a straight working alley, adjustable to one of four widths, leading to a Priefert Model S04 Squeeze Chute. The set-up is completed by a Tru-Test by Datamars complete weight and water management solution, electronic identification reader, and WaterWell 2 automatic waterer. The Priefert and Datamars systems are designed to help producers handle livestock safely and efficiently, and increase productivity while working cattle.

“Producers from across the nation look forward to the Angus Convention each year,” American Angus Association CEO Mark McCully said. “Not only is there top-notch educational sessions and a place to catch up with friends and colleagues, but our industry partners offer exceptional giveaways to better life on the ranch for three lucky attendees.”

The second giveaway is a new XUV835M HVAC Gator™ Crossover Utility Vehicle provided by trusted equipment manufacturer, John Deere. The Gator features an enclosed three-person cockpit with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, power steering, front and rear suspension, and 54-hp gasoline engine.

“Whether it’s a snowy December morning or a warm summer day, the winner of the Gator will be able to cross terrain while remaining comfortable in an enclosed cab,” McCully said.

In addition to the already extensive line-up, Bridgeview Manufacturing has recently announced their sponsorship of a Bale King 5300 Processor. The Bale King 5300 is a unique three-bale processor that saves producers time, fuel and miles. Processing hay alleviates some of the wasted energy that livestock use in tearing a bite of feed out of a packed bale or spent digesting unprocessed bales.

“We know how important feed rations can be on a producer’s bottom-line,” McCully said. “The winner of this exciting giveaway will provide their cows with more palatable feed, properly bed confined areas and improve overall herd performance.”

Registration is now open for the 2019 Angus Convention and will remain open until the day of the event. Single day passes are also available, and attending only the 136th Annual Convention of Delegates is free. The Kick-Off Party celebrating the Angus Foundation, American Angus Auxiliary Breakfast, Association Awards Breakfast and National Angus Tour are all ticketed events at additional cost. Participants can also make hotel reservations while registering online.

Visit AngusConvention.com to access convention schedule, tradeshow information and much more.

— American Angus Association