Chutes For Charity Bingo Returns August 27 in Belle Fourche: Save the Date for Other Events, Too

Black Hills Roundup Chutes For Charity’s Progressive Bingo is Tuesday, August 27, 2019, back by popular demand. The excitement takes place at the Branding Iron Social Club in Belle Fourche, SD. Card sales begin at 6pm and conclude at 7pm, when the first game starts.

Four bingo games are played during the evening. A packet of four bingo cards is $5 and players can buy as many packets as they desire. Half of the card sales goes to Chutes For Charity. The remaining half goes into pots for the bingo games. Door prizes are also given throughout the night. Players are reminded that cash or checks are accepted but no debit or credit cards.

The progressive game is a blackout but with only a limited number of calls. If no one has a blackout, the progressive pot is carried over to the next bingo night. One additional number is drawn each night of bingo until there is a winner. The August 27 progressive pot, carried over from earlier this spring, is already $732.

The next two bingo games are September 12 and 26, both Thursdays, at the Branding Iron. Other fundraisers planned for 2019 are:

NOVEMBER 1 WINE TASTING: The highly popular wine tastings are back at the Holiday Inn in Spearfish, sponsored by Exit-14 and Exit-8 Phillips 66. These folks know how to throw a great event for a great cause, and Chutes for Charity is honored to receive all proceeds from this event.

DECEMBER 8 HOLIDAY TOUR OF HOMES: This festive event gets more popular every year, when neighbors open their holiday-decorated homes for tours, appetizers and fundraising.

More information will be announced as the events approach. To stay current on Chutes For Charity Progressive Bingo and other events, be sure to like its Facebook page, and go to https://www.blackhillsroundup.com/p/getinvolved/chutes-for-charity.

In 2009, the Black Hills Roundup established Chutes For Charity. This all volunteer, non-profit extension of the Black Hills Roundup helps local families face unexpected emergencies. One hundred percent of the funds profited go directly to the chosen recipients, who live in the local area. Chutes for Charity has helped about 175 families in the Northern Hills when they needed it the most. Donations have exceeded $210,000. If you know someone in need, send a message on the Facebook page, or call 605-641-0473.

–Chutes for Charity