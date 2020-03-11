City of Houston cancels RodeoHouston due to COVID-19

Officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that the rodeo has been canceled Wednesday on a directive from Houston city officials due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The rodeo began March 3 and was scheduled to conclude March 22.

“In the interest of public health, the city of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close,” the rodeo announced in a press release. “The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the city’s order.

“The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the city has decided that this is the best course of action for our community.”

With the city directing the cancellation of RodeoHouston, the PRCA is aware of the many questions that will arise from the cancellation of RodeoHouston and will promptly update its membership with developments or cancellation of other events. Refer to ProRodeo.com for the most up-to-date cancellations, postponements, payouts and decisions regarding how points from these events will be handled.

To read the announcement from RodeoHouston, go to rodeohouston.com/2020

For more information about COVID-19, go to the COVID-19 page on https://www.cdc.gov/

–PRCA