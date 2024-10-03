CJ AND L LIVESTOCK: ‘NILE is an opportunity’

The NILE has been a staple show for CJ and L Livestock of Hermosa, South Dakota, for over 20 years.

“CJ and L Livestock came into being as a partnership between my sister Julie, and I in 1999,” Lori Maude said. “We wanted some registered cattle for her son Carl to show in 4-H and decided to buy purebred Gelbvieh cattle and joined the American Gelbvieh Association.”

They chose the Gelbvieh breed for their calm disposition, strong maternal qualities, sound feet and legs. The family originally crossed the Gelbvieh bulls on their commercial cows before transferring to a herd of registered Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle.

“Julie went to the NILE for the first time around 2001 and there has not been very many that we have missed over the years,” Maude said. “It gives us an opportunity to showcase our cattle and everyone at the NILE has been welcoming especially to those of us who don’t show as often.”

In the early years Julie was the main driving force behind the registered cattle due to Maude’s employment with the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA). After Maude left the AGA in 2009, she could be more involved in promoting CJ&L Livestock and their cattle. Maude’s youngest sister, LeAnn, and LeAnn’s daughter Jayden Carrier, along with her parents, Marvin and Mae, and Julie’s youngest son, Clayton, do the majority of the work with the cattle these days.

“I am finishing my second year as president of the AGA and will be going off the board in December after being on it for six years,” Maude said. “It has been a real blessing to serve the membership on the board of directors. I have had the opportunity to meet people and really see how the cattle work in so many parts of the country.”

CJ and L Livestock’s main focus isn’t raising show cattle, they strive to breed functional cattle that will work for producers in the real world. But by showing at the NILE, it helps to promote the Gelbvieh breed and their herd.

CJ and L Livestock is a family operation. Pictured from left: Lori Maude, Marvin Maude, Mae Maude, LeAnn Maude, Jayden Carrier, Clayton Maude, Julie Turningheart and Carl Maude.

CJ and L Livestock exhibited the first Grand Champion Balancer Bull at NILE with CJLL Ramblin' Man R05.

Reserve Grand Gelbvieh Female with Lori Maude and Jayden Carrier.

Their Gelbvieh cattle are bred to excel in a commercial operation.

VRT Lazy TV Sam U451 has had a huge influence in the CJ and L Livestock herd. They partnered with Skyler Martin in Illinois and Steve Arp in Missouri to purchase him as a yearling.

Their annual bull sale is the third Saturday of December, and they keep the bulls and develop them for delivery in April.

“We enjoy showing with other like-minded producers. My niece loves to show and many of the show string belong to her. She enjoys going to the NILE and the Black Hills Stock Show. The NILE is not as overwhelming of a show but still has high quality cattle to compete against,” Maude said. “We enjoy having conversations with the crowd and we get to see our Gelbvieh friends from the Northwest.”

They have been able to showcase their cattle at the NILE and have had most of their success on the female side of the show.

“We have bred three grand champion females that were exhibited by junior members we sold heifers to,” Maude said. “CJLL Emma E1735, won as a calf and came back the next year to win as a bred heifer for Maddie Lehrkamp. That was one of our first big wins,” said Lori. “We exhibited another heifer CJLL Jelly Bean J2147 with Ayven Moon that earned Grand Champion Female and Jayden also won Reserve Grand Female with a bred and owned heifer, JRCC Kali K2235. We tend to show mostly heifer calves. Rarely do we have a bred heifer in our show string. Our show heifers get turned out with the rest of the replacement heifers once we get back from NILE. It’s more important for us to get them bred up early for their first calf and we don’t want to risk them not sticking that first year.”

Another big win for CJ&L Livestock came on the bull side of the show ring. “During the first year of the NILE Balancer show we exhibited the Grand Champion Balancer Bull, CJLL Ramblin’ Man R05,” Maude said. “Winning is even better as it proves other people appreciate our genetics. We don’t focus on show cattle, we feed them well, but we don’t work their hair and all that as much as we should. Our show cattle are the prettier version of our genetics that will work for commercial operations, will fit our environment, and make for repeat customers.”

They raise both commercial and purebred cattle with the main focus on registered Gelbvieh stock but they also do raise some Balancer cattle as well. This December they will be holding their 11th annual bull sale. “We will offer 15 to 20 March-born bulls via silent auction format. We sell the bulls in December and then keep and develop them until delivery in April. We usually hand pick two head to sell at the BHSS but first we show them at the NILE,” Maude said.

“We show the type of cattle we raise, and it helps to promote our cattle,” said Maude. “Disposition is critical for our operation, my dad is 80 and mom is 74, and they still do a lot of the day-to-day chores. We can’t afford to have flighty dispositions in any of our cattle. I help when I can, but I do have a full-time off-farm job, as do both of my sisters. Jayden is a junior at Chadron State College and owns her own small herd of registered cows. We tend to schedule our big cattle-working events around holidays or on weekends.”

“It is always hard to keep the exhibitor numbers up at our shows, and that is a challenge for all breeds. People are just busier with more activities these days,” said Maude. “There are so many ways to promote your program on social media these days that you don’t have to exhibit to get exposure for your program or genetics. We all enjoy showing at NILE and as long as we can, we will continue to do so. The NILE is an opportunity to introduce people to CJ& L Livestock and promote Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle to a larger audience. The NILE is an easy, positive experience for us every year.”