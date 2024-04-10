CK Bar Ranch 23rd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 5, 2024

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

44 Yearling Simmental and SimAngus Bulls avg. $4,517



Kelly and Amy Erickson along with guest, Tyrel Mitchell held the 23rd Annual CK Bar Ranch Bull sale at St. Onge Livestock. Nice set of Ranch Ready bulls, in working condition. Bulls are developed to work in the pasture and backed by genetics that will add extra pounds to your calf crop.



Top selling bull was lot 21, KECH Mr. 641, Mar. 24, 2023 son of GW Premium Beef 021TS x TJ Makers Mark 215Y to Lynn Deibert, Herreid, SD for $8,000.



Lot 4, Mr. TCM Epic 3020L, Feb. 22, 2023 son of OMF Epic E27 x R5 Solution E111 to Wyatt Enders, Kadoka, SD for $7,750.



Lot 23, KECH Mr. 802, Apr. 3, 2023 son of GW Premium Beef 021TS x LRS Ten X Excellence 352C to Alex Selensky, Center, ND for $7,250.



Lot 38, Mr TCM Kingpin 3015L, Mar. 26, 2023 son of STAV Kingpin 13G x Hart 354C to Rob Kono, Plevna, MT for $7,000.



Lot 18, KECH Mr. 071, Apr. 29, 2023 son of THR 8522F x KBHR Wentz E190 to Justin & Heidi Williams, St. Onge, SD for $6,500.

Sale hosts Kelly Erickson and Tyrel Mitchell with Justin Tupper. 403df97c1d5d-Kelly_Tyrel_Justin