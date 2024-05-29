Class of 2024 Prepared for the Future

NCTA 24 color (16 x 9 in) (10.25 x 6 in) – 1

Curtis, NE – The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) celebrated the graduation of the impressive class of 2024, with 89 students receiving diplomas or certificates on May 9. This milestone includes December graduates and students completing a second major, reflecting NCTA’s commitment to offering stackable credentials that enhance employability.

Of the 89 graduates, 69 proudly walked across the Curtis Community Center stage at the commencement ceremony, while many others were already employed or unable to attend.

Graduates by academic program earning associate degrees included 38 in Agriculture Production Systems, 30 in Veterinary Technology, and 10 in Agribusiness. Certificates were granted in Animal Health, Equine Training, Irrigation Technician, Welding, and more.

A notable achievement is that several out-of-state graduates have secured jobs in Nebraska, showcasing the state’s growing appeal as an agriculture career destination.

This year’s graduating class included 24 honor students with GPAs of 3.5 or higher. Taylor Wilson of Hastings was named valedictorian with a perfect 4.0 GPA, while Allison Lofton of Lodgepole was the salutatorian, closely following with an outstanding academic record. Both students will continue their education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).

Dean Dr. Larry Gossen had the privilege of welcoming the graduates, attendees, and honored guests. He introduced Regent Tim Clare from District 1 of the Nebraska Board of Regents, who offered a message emphasizing the importance of appreciating one another and cherishing this pivotal time in life.

IANR Vice President/Vice Chancellor Dr. Mike Boehm spoke of the importance of agriculture education to Nebraska’s ag economy and introduced Steve Wellman, former Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and a 1981 alumnus of UNSTA, the predecessor of NCTA.

Wellman’s timely message encouraged graduates to lead boldly and seek opportunities to broaden their horizons. He shared, “Being prepared for future opportunities is up to each of you. Use your NCTA education and upcoming experiences when new opportunities come to you, or you search for them. I also encourage you to volunteer in your local communities in whatever way is needed, and don’t worry about having all the necessary skills.”

Dr. Jennifer McConville, Associate Dean, recognized 12 graduates as Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Members, 14 earning Cum Laude (3.5-3.74 GPA), nine graduates achieving Magna Cum Laude (3.73-3.99 GPA), and one earning Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA.

Dr. Gossen presented the candidates, and Dr. Mike Boehm conferred degrees to graduates. They received diplomas for Associate of Science degrees or Associate of Applied Science degrees in Agribusiness Management Systems (AMS), Agricultural Production Systems (APS), or Veterinary Technology Systems (VT).

Spring 2024 Graduates (Nebraska cities, unless otherwise noted)

Atwood, KS – Kaleigh McFee, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

Austin, MN – Danielle Layland, AMS Ag Bus Mgt, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

Benkelman – Kirstin Cawthra, AMS Ag Bus Mgt, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

Bonesteel, SD – Hailey Haiar, APS Livestock Industry Mgt, Beef Production

Cambridge – Donald Rohr, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

Camillus, NY – Alyssa Taylor, CERT VT Animal Care

Clay Center – Grace Messenger, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Curtis – Kaden Bonini, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

Dannebrog – Bryanna Grim, VT Veterinary Assistant

Doniphan – Haley Robb, APS Ag Education & Animal Science, Beef Production

Ellinwood, KS – Colby Heinz, CERT APS Crop Production Cert.

Flagler, CO – Katelyn Klann, VT Veterinary Asst., Animal Care Cert.

Franklin – Spencer Wentworth, APS Agronomy Industry Mgt

Geyserville, CA – Luke Larson, APS Animal Science

Gibbon – Carsyn Leisinger, VT Veterinary Asst., Animal Care Cert.

Glenvil – Graceyn Skalka, VT Veterinary Asst., Animal Care Cert.

Gordon – Tatiana Higgins, CERT APS Crop Production Cert.

Gothenburg – Tarynn Miller, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Grand Island – Chase Glover, APS Agronomy Industry Mgt

Gretna – Bianca Braunesreither, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Guide Rock – Zoie Cornell-Warburton, VT Veterinary Asst., Animal Care Cert.

Hastings – Taylor Wilson, APS Animal Science

Hastings – Breanna Goodon, VT Veterinary Assist., Animal Care Cert.

Herald, CA – Cody Flint, APS Ag Equipment, Ag Welding, Irrigation Tech Cert.

Hoxie – Heath Roberson, APS Ag Equipment, Irrigation Tech Cert.

Imperial – Morel Jurado, AMS Ag Bus Mgt, Animal Science

Johnson – Maggie Clark, AMS Ag Bus Mgt, Ag Welding

Kearney – Bianca Reyes, APS Diversified Ag

Kennard – Cassidy Arp, APS Equine Industry Mgt

Lakewood, CO – Lydia Bowden, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Lewellen – Kaylee Leach, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

Lodgepole – Allison Lofton, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Logan, KS – Rylee Delimont, CERT APS Beef Production Cert.

Madison – Betty Books, APS Equine Industry Mgt, Equine Training Cert.

Maxwell – Hayley Yost, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

McCook – Ethan Spencer, APS Ag Equipment

Merna – Montannah Wilder, VT Veterinary Asst., Animal Care Cert.

North Platte – McKenna Renner, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

North Platte – Iran Pachero, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

North Platte – Wynonna Willard, VT Veterinary Asst., Animal Care Cert.

Oakland – Rheanna Paul, AMS Ag Busines Mgt

Ord – Miya Emily Rocha, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Overton – Jacob Surridge, APS Livestock Industry Mgt

Oxford – Rebekah Taylor, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Palmer – Lillian Kyes, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Paxton – Jasmine Burch, APS Agronomy Industry Mgt

Plainview – Jozlyn Anderson, APS Animal Science

St. Francis, KS – Jasper Hunt, AMS Ag Business Mgt, APS Diversified Ag

Sterling – Emma Harms, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert., Beef Production

Tekamah – Wyatt Deemer, APS Equine Industry Mgt, Equine Training Cert.

Utica – Kia Brown, APS Animal Science, Beef Production Cert.

Wahoo – Anna Tvrdy, VT Veterinary Asst., Animal Care Cert.

Waldo, KS – Ashton Lund, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Winona, KS – Austin Hillery, APS Agronomy Industry Mgt

Wray, CO – Katherine Thompson, AMS Ag Business Mgt, APS Animal Science

Wray, CO – Alara Parrish, VT Veterinary Tech, Animal Care Cert.

Part of the University of Nebraska system, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is a two-year institution with a statewide mission of preparing students for successful careers in agriculture, veterinary technology, and related industries. NCTA is known for its affordable tuition, high job-placement rate for its graduates, and the success of student teams in competitive activities, including crops judging, ranch horse events, livestock judging, shotgun sports, stock dog trials, and intercollegiate rodeo. The college is consistently ranked as one of the best two-year schools in the nation. -NCTA News