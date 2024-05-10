Clean Water: Washington state ranchers sue after state fines them and ends leases, alleging disturbance to ‘wetlands’

Ranchers in Washington state have sued their state department of ecology as well as the state department of natural resources.

The lawsuits are in response to a $267,540 fine “Ecology” (the state department of ecology) levied against the King Ranch over what they say was damage done to wetlands or “alkali ponds” on private and leased state land without a permit. The lawsuit is also in response to the subsequent canceling of the King Ranch’s state land leases by the Department of Natural Resources.

“King Ranch excavated or contracted to have excavated at least 22 wetlands without authorization from Ecology,” says the allegation.

Consultant John Stuhlmiller explains that Ecology got some aerial photos of the area in question in 2020 and “made assumptions” based on the grainy photos. The photos appear to have tracks around a man-made pond.

At issue are a couple of different points. The Kings and Ecology dispute whether or not the water holes are wetland or not. Their experts have found that the ponds lack the necessary conditions to be determined to be wetlands. The Kings say they are developed permit exempt stock ponds, while Ecology calls them alkali wetlands.

A spokesman for the Ecology department told TSLN: “In Grant County most of the damaged wetlands had been depicted on the National Wetland Inventory map for many years, either as emergent wetlands or seasonal ponds. This means anyone seeking to dredge and fill these wetlands would have needed to obtain a permit or get authorization from Ecology and, perhaps federal authorities, before taking this action.”

Stuhlmiller, however, says the dugouts are small man-made depressions intended to catch runoff water for livestock and wildlife. Stuhlmiller explained that creating dugouts or ponds to catch water run-off is a common practice for livestock owners in that region. Fresh drinking water for livestock is not always accessible without such watering holes.

Another fundamental argument is that Ecology does not even have a permit process that the Kings could have followed.

In the lawsuit, the Kings say that state law does not require citizens to obtain a permit from Ecology for these kinds of activities and that the state Ecology department, in 2020 violated Administrative Procedures Act (APA) by illegally adopting two new rules it references in this case. “Ecology never engaged in any formal public notice, solicited public comment, or followed any of the APA’s mandatory rulemaking procedures before creating this new permitting process,” said the Kings’ lawsuit.

As further evidence, the Kings’ say that in 2019, the Ecology Director said that “no program to authorize impacts currently exists” in a letter to the EPA.

In their lawsuit against Ecology, the Kings reference state law RCW 90.44.050: “After June 6, 1945, no withdrawal of public groundwaters of the state shall be begun, nor shall any well or other works for such withdrawal be constructed, unless an application to appropriate such waters has been made to the department and a permit has been granted by it as herein provided: EXCEPT, HOWEVER, That any withdrawal of public groundwaters for stock-watering purposes, or for the watering of a lawn or of a noncommercial garden not exceeding one-half acre in area, or for single or group domestic uses in an amount not exceeding five thousand gallons a day…”

Curt Hart, Communications Director for Ecology told TSLN that his agency fined the King Ranch $267,540 for illegally damaging at least 23 naturally occurring alkali wetlands located near Park Lake in Grant County.

“We estimate that 6.37 acres of wetlands were directly impacted with excavation and fill, and 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged through spoil deposits. The wetlands that were damaged are protected under state law (1945 Water Pollution Control Act ) that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters,” said Hart.

“We fined the Kings because their actions damaged state water quality and harmed habitat for migratory birds and unique plant and animal species. Even though these are individually small wetlands, they play an important role in the environment of the region,” Hart told TSLN.

Eighteen of the “damaged” wetlands are on leased state-owned land, two are on federal land and three are on private land owned by King Ranch. “Along with the penalty, Ecology issued King Ranch an administrative order requiring restoration of the three damaged wetlands on their property. King Ranch must also provide access through their land for the restoration efforts on state lands,” said the Ecology statement.

The activity is “alleged,” said Stuhlmiller.

While Ecology fined the King ranch for not obtaining permission to do any activity on the so-called wetlands, Stuhlmiller says Ecology has never regulated activity on such “wetlands.”

“We are in a very dry climate. There is this unique feature in this part of the country. We don’t have standard wetlands like many places that are saturated and growing slough-type plants. These are small areas that are dry most of the year,” said Stuhlmiller. He described ponds such as those in question as “catch and retention” water holes.

The King ranch has been in business in Washington state for over 30 years, he said. They’ve operated on state leases, federal leases and private land.

“In dry country, if you want to run livestock, you have to have drinking water,” he said. “They have a large block of land that doesn’t have water except for these stock water “ponds. They have to be maintained, or cleaned out on an infrequent basis.”

The clean water in the dredged out ponds has a beneficial use as water for stock, and also for wildlife and water fowl.

“So the ranchers were doing what they’ve done for decades and all of the sudden there is an anonymous complaint,” said Stuhlmiller. “It’s important to note, this isn’t a muddy mess. There is no stream, this water didn’t run anywhere to pollute in the historic sense of pollution. There is no discharge. It’s not a wetland by state code.

“Historically nobody understood them to be wetlands.”

The Kings’ lawsuit states that because of the alleged “unauthorized” activity, the state Department of Natural Resources is seeing to cancel Kings’ state land leases totaling about 12,838 acres.

The Kings rely on the state land for their summer grazing. The large block of state is landlocked by the Kings’ ranch and one other ranch, said Stuhlmiller.

According to the lawsuit, the Kings learned in May of 2023 that the Environmental Crimes Division of the Washington State Attorney General’s Office was investigating potential

criminal charges against them and their employee for their alleged activities, including both misdemeanor and felony charges. As of press time, the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Stuhlmiller said the biggest concerns of the case are the affects it could have on other ranchers in the state. First, producers are concerned about losing state land leases in similar situations or upon any kind of allegation made by the state. Secondly, he says, producers wonder what will be next. “No rancher could have known to request a permit, because no permit is needed for stock water development in non-wetland areas. This activity has been going on for generations,” he said. Ranchers and other public lease holders need certainty.