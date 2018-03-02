Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship available to college students in Wyoming

The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton county rancher, Past President of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Governor of Wyoming and a U.S. Senator. The Memorial Scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming's agriculture or natural resources. WSGA believes that continuing education is an important asset for youth and we are proud to announce that 2018 marks the fourth year of awarding the scholarship. The $1,000 cash scholarship will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner in the Fall of 2018 semester.

"The Hansen Memorial Scholarship serves as a reminder of the dedicated leadership provided to WSGA and to the State of Wyoming by past and current leaders of our industry," Stated Executive Vice President, Jim Magagna.

To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior for the Fall semester of 2018 or a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2018 and has been accepted into graduate school for the spring 2019 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming Community College, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or a natural resource related field.

To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions.

What have you gained from your college experience?

What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college?

How have those leadership roles influenced you?

How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources?

What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?

All applications will be due Friday, April 6, 2018 to the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or to haley@wysga.org. The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA Executive Committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2018 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show in Riverton, Wyo., June 6th – 9th.

–Wyoming Stock Growers Association