Climate change, artificial intelligence challenges and storytelling at the Montana Farm Bureau Convention in Billings

Bozeman—The 105th Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention offers a variety of national speakers November 18-21 at the Double Tree and Northern Hotels in downtown Billings.

Kicking off the event Tuesday, November 19 at the Opening Session is Vance Crowe, Founder of Legacy Interviews, who will share insights he has gained from recording hundreds of people telling their life stories. Crowe’s techniques will help conference attendees create meaningful conversations with loved ones and strangers in a way that makes them feel authentic and comfortable, enabling one to have conversations about subjects one might otherwise avoid.

“Ag communities must face the reality that modern society has changed how we communicate and now the deep tradition of conversation and storytelling is being lost to time and technology,” Crowe said. “Losing this tradition hurts more than the children who are disconnected from their family history, it also keeps our older generation from discovering the wisdom embedded in the experiences of their lives. Our families, farms and ranches, and agriculture itself are at risk when we don’t have the conversations that teach us how to overcome personal, professional and societal obstacles.”

Austin O’Brien, associate professor at Dakota State University in Madison, SD, will tackle the subject of Artificial Intelligence. His lessons on and researching of A.I. with all manner of industries has sent him to Sweden, Antigua, and Australia to meet and discuss A.I. not just from both a technological standpoint but also a societal point of view.

“My presentation will define and discuss what A.I. is in its modern form, along with what it is and isn’t capable doing,” said O-Brien. “My talk will conclude with a discussion on how A.I. is currently being applied to agriculture, both livestock and farming, and what future technologies are coming.”

Wednesday’s keynote lunch speaker, Dr. Frank Mitloehner, is well known for his stand on cattle being part of the solution, not the problem, to address climate change. He is currently a professor and air quality extension specialist in the Department of Animal Science at the University of California, Davis. He serves as director of the CLEAR Center, which conducts air- and climate research and related communication.

“I will talk about the true impact of CH4 emissions from the beef and dairy sectors on temperature, clarify misunderstandings regarding greenhouse gases related to animal production and uncover the potential role of animal agriculture in fighting climate change,” Mitloehner shared.

Workshops round out the convention including an update on legal action with federal lands, navigating family business transitions, helping farm and ranch families find support in dealing with dementia in loved ones, a water policy primer, all about meat cuts and more.

Along with keynote speakers and informative workshops, the convention includes the Delegate Session where policy is voted on for the coming year, a trade show and networking socials.

It’s not too late to register for this exciting event. Read the entire schedule and register at mfbf.org or call 406-587-3153.

–Montana Farm Bureau