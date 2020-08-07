Cliven Bundy and Sons Win Appeal

On August 6, 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (“Ninth Circuit”) affirmed the dismissal by the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, of the indictment which the Obama-era Department of Justice had brought against Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan, and Ryan Payne, one of many peaceful protesters who also was indicted, after the successful standoff of federal government agents who threatened the Bundys’ lives, killed their cattle, and more.

Larry Klayman, the lawyer for Cliven Bundy, and in other cases other family members, had this to say:

“My client Cliven Bundy, having been forced to endure the emotional distress and physical harm of being arrested and denied bail, being thrown in solitary confinement for no valid reason, denied right of counsel and a speedy trial and then, after about two years of illegal incarceration, had to endure a sham and fraudulent trial, where exculpatory evidence was hidden, prosecutors lied to the presiding judge, and where a whistleblower came forward to disclose that there had been a ‘kill list’ by some agents of the Bureau of Land Management on the heads of the Bundys, is now relieved that this nightmare is over. As Cliven’s and the family’s lawyer I too am relieved that justice has finally been done.”

–Klayman Law Group