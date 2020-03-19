CO Cattlemen’s asks for bull sales to continue

The Livestock Marketing Association said it is actively working with federal, state, and local officials to ensure the continuity of business while taking into account the public health consequences of the COVID-19 disease situation. The group said in a press release that markets are essential to producers as well as to maintaining the infrastructure and food supply for consumers.

As some states have placed limits on attendance at public events and mandated restrictions on restaurants, LMA said they are working with markets on a case by case basis to evaluate impact on sales. Currently, the LMA is strongly suggesting contingency plans.

In order to mitigate disease spread, the LMA suggests utilizing social media and websites to communicate changes to producers. In the case of needing to reduce crowd size, request that consignors drop off livestock and not remain on the premises for the sale and offer flexibility to sellers needing to pick up checks by offering to bring checks to their vehicle.

Some markets, including Centennial Livestock Auction, are encouraging buyers to sign up for online bidding accounts prior to sales and have moved to online sales. Many production sales already offer online bidding and are continuing to do so.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association asked Governor Polis Tuesday to allow markets and bull sales to continue despite limits on gatherings, though no answer has been received yet.

In a letter to Gov. Polis, the CCA said the sale of livestock is a critical element of the food supply system and at least 14 sales sell livestock in the state as frequently as weekly. Additionally, bull sale season is in full swing in the state, constituting for many, an annual paycheck. Interruption of these sales would have lasting impacts throughout the food chain and are time sensitive.

In Brush, Colo., Chuck Miller, owner of Auctioneers Miller and Associates, said regular sales would continue as they are outdoors and are necessary as buyers and consignors alike, many of whom are farmers and ranchers, make the time sensitive, necessary decisions that will affect future crops. AMA has offered online sales for a number of years, as well, and will continue to do so.​