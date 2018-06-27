Coaching what he loves: NFR Qualifier Seth Glause to be college rodeo coach in Cheyenne

The sport of college rodeo has come full swing for Laramie County Community College's new head coach, Seth Glause.

"College rodeo kind of gave me the ability to chase my dreams and do what I was able to do with rodeo and now it's cool that I can stay involved and give back to the kids," says Glause. The earned promotion comes after previous head coach, Beau Clark, accepted the position of head coach at the University of Wyoming. Glause had been the men's assistant coach for over two years at LCCC, and after an interview process, was the chosen new leader of the Golden Eagles.

Glause's rodeo career began long before college. "My dad rodeoed. I looked at pictures of him on the wall and I knew I wanted to be a cowboy. I kind of grew up in town, so there were lots of days just playing in the basement, riding air bulls and doing all sorts of crazy stuff that kids do. It was just always my dream to be a rodeo cowboy." The Rock Springs native then went on to compete in both timed events and roughstock events in the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association and Wyoming High School Rodeo Association. A versatile athlete, he qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo two years. He competed twice in bull riding and one time each in saddle bronc riding and team roping.

From there, Glause's vision for the future became crystal clear. "I knew I wanted to pursue a professional career in rodeo," he says. In unique fashion, Glause accomplished this goal while earning a degree and competing in college rodeo at Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming. "My freshman year of college, I won the all around [regionally] and went to the college finals in the bronc riding and bull riding. I ended up having a good college finals, top five in both events in the nation that year." The next year, 2008, he nearly replicated that success by winning regional all around honors once more, qualifying in bronc riding and bull riding, and placing top five in the nation in the latter. His sophomore year stands out in his memory, because it was also the year of his first qualification to the National Finals Rodeo in bull riding.

Glause's college and professional rodeo career paused for a year while he recovered from injury, but in 2010 he joined the college rodeo team at Panhandle State University. There, he earned enough points to qualify with the men's team for the College National Finals Rodeo once more. He again qualified for the NFR, the second of four trips to Las Vegas.

Though he packed a bull rope on all four trips, Glause confesses that his passion remains in saddle bronc riding. He says, "It's just the way stuff works; I ended up making the NFR in the bull riding, and it just kept kind of going down that road and had a successful career at it, but my heart's always been as a saddle bronc rider. The event that I loved and still love the most is the saddle bronc riding." His versatility in the bucking chutes, as well as his skill for team roping, give him insight to several events that he will be coaching.

Somewhere in between juggling professional and college athletic careers, Seth was introduced to his future wife by mutual friends. Glause says Jayme was involved in college rodeo as well, and the pair have been together for the better part of a decade and married in 2015. According to Seth, Jayme is complementary to his success as a coach. He says, "It's an awesome opportunity for us. Jayme has always been real supportive and she loves getting to know all the college kids and creating a relationship with them and getting to know their families." Their young daughter, Kinlee, also enjoys the company of the Golden Eagles. "It's fun to be able to bring our daughter around the kids. They're such a great group of kids and they're great with Kinlee," says Glause.

Glause hopes to imitate the coaches he learned from in college, the first at CWC. "I was lucky enough to have a great coach in Rick Smith. He was a very good mentor and taught me a lot and gave me a lot of ways to get better," he says. Smith is a six-time NFR qualifier in the bronc riding and currently the coach at Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona. At Panhandle State, Glause was coached by a nine-time NFR qualifier in Craig Latham.

Currently, he looks to Smith and former LCCC head coach, Beau Clark for advice as he takes the position of head coach. "I still keep in contact with Rick Smith who was my rodeo coach at CWC. He's given me a lot of insight. I still call Beau and ask questions because there's lots to learn. He's been great about helping me find my way and who to talk to and what needs to get done and how to structure my practices," he says. Glause will work towards earning a bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Wyoming while coaching.

His first week as head coach, he has been "introducing himself" to the community of Cheyenne and LCCC. "We're lucky we're in a city that really supports rodeo with Cheyenne Frontier Days and things like that. They get behind rodeo and they see the importance and they want to see the sport grow," he says.

A team of tough returning sophomores and competitive, incoming freshmen makes Glause's first team look promising. "As far as the men's team goes–they're going to be solid. They're going to be in contention all year," he says. Several returning members of the women's team will be aggressive in the region, as well, according to Glause. However, his goals lie within cultivating each athlete to their full potential, in and out of the arena. "I'm hoping I can build a great team and give our students the opportunity to be the best they can be in whatever they choose. We want them to succeed in the classroom, succeed in the arena and be able to pursue their dreams. I consider myself to be successful when my students are successful."