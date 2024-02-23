Cold Temperatures Impact Forage Intake

Lower Critical Temperature

Decreasing temperatures impact the amount of energy required by animals. In Table 1, the lower critical temperature is provided based on coat description. In simple terms, when will the animal need to use more energy to keep warm? A rule of thumb is that energy requirements (TDN) increase 1% for every degree below the animal’s lower critical temperature. If this additional energy isn’t provided the body will compensate by metabolizing fat storage to maintain body temperature. To prevent the loss of body condition, this energy must be supplied.

Meeting Energy Requirements

The next question becomes how many additional pounds of feed is needed to meet this energy requirement. This depends on the TDN content of the feedstuff. For instance, at 0 °F temperature with a 54% TDN hay an additional 2.8 pounds on a dry matter basis or 3.2 pounds as fed assuming an 88% DM for the hay (Table 2). Nutrient testing your forages and feed allows you to correctly determine the additional forage needed.

If an animal is already consuming 100% of their daily intake, does supplying the additional forages meet these requirements? Animals can increase their daily intake with higher quality feeds. Table 3 provides an estimate of daily intake by animal classification and forage quality. So, switching to a higher quality forage source would allow the animals to consume more forage. Additionally, as temperatures decline cattle will increase dry matter intake (Table 4). Hence, with colder temperature supply “extra” feedstuff can be used by cows to meet their additional energy requirement without changing the ration.

In Summary

Managing cow’s increased energy (TDN) requirement through increased daily dry matter intake reduces the possibility of metabolic disturbance without special equipment. Providing wind protection and bedding reduces the amount of extra energy required by the animals; so including these management practices along with increased forage will ensure that you are able to maintain the cow’s body condition score.

–SDSU Extension