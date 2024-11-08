Cole Patterson captures his third gold buckle at NFSR with clutch Round 10 performance



MULVANE, Kan. – Make it a gold buckle hat trick for steer roper Cole Patterson – and in dramatic fashion.

With a championship hanging in the balance in Round 10, Patterson delivered a 10.6-second run, which split second in the round, and catapulted him to his third PRCA World Championship Saturday night at the Kansas Star Arena.



Patterson, who won gold buckles in 2021 and 2023, needed to finish fourth or better in the round to clinch the world title and that’s what he did to defeat hard-charging Scott Snedecor by $4,141.



“I didn’t know the fourth or better, I just knew when we talked before Round 10 started that if the average stayed the same Scott couldn’t catch me if I held my spot in the average,” said Patterson, who was the last roper to compete in Round 10. “But, if he moved up in the average, he could catch me and if he moved up in the average he was probably going to place in the round, so I knew it was a possibility (he could beat me) and he goes out there and sticks it on one (with a 10.4-second run to take the Round 10 lead).



“When I rode in the box I looked down at my dad (Rocky Patterson , a four-time steer roping world champion) and said, ‘I guess I have to get a check now,’ and he said ‘Yep.’ I just let it all hang out.”



Patterson, with his Round 10 effort earned $7,946 and then finished fourth in the average – 121.2 seconds on nine head – to collect another $15,456. He finished the season with $152,928 in the PRCA | RAM World Standings to edge four-time world champion Snedecor, who finished the season with $148,787. Slade Wood was third with $122,467.



“That’s the most pressure-packed run you can have in this event (in Round 10),” Patterson said. “You back in there and you have to win good in the 10th round to secure (the world championship) and you’re laying a lot on the line because when I went at that last one, I put my average check on the line. It is a big risk, but we rodeo all year long to win the gold (buckle) and anytime I’m put in that situation that’s what I’m going to try for.”



Snedecor, who has won PRCA Steer Roping World Championships in 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018, arrived in Mulvane in sixth place and nearly came away with gold buckle No. 5.



“I knew I was behind quite a bit going into this deal and my mindset is always the same where I’m going to try and get as much out of here as I can,” Snedecor said. “Just run every steer I get and do my best job on it. It was fun. I made a big mistake in (Round 6, a no time). I put a wrap and a hooey on him, and he kicked loose, but it didn’t affect me, and it came down to the wire.



“I like it. Somebody backs you in the corner, you have to come out swinging. Cole’s done a good job of roping all year long and it is fun. It used to be me and Trevor (Brazile) and now it seems like Cole has stepped in there and he does an outstanding job roping and he makes things fun.”



Snedecor won the average with 109.6 seconds on nine head and earned a $32,016 check. He beat out John E. Bland (109.8); J. Tom Fisher (114.5); and Patterson. Snedecor has now won four NFSR average titles in 2005, 2011, 2017 and 2024.



Snedecor earned the most of any cowboy at the 2024 NFSR with $82,322. That’s the second most money ever won at the NFSR behind only Cole Patterson’s $85,726 total when he won his first gold buckle in 2021.



Back in 2021, when Cole won his first world title, he and his father Rocky became the third father and son to win steer roping world championships. They joined John McEntire (1934) and Clark McEntire (1956-57); Charles Good (1975) and Gary Good (1979).



The Pattersons are the winningest father/son duo in PRORODEO steer roping history as they have combined to collect seven world championships. Rocky has four world titles in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2016.



“These are memories I will share for a long time and having my little boy (Pruitt) with me makes it even better,” Patterson said.



Cole came to the NFSR as the season leader by $18,516 over second-place Wood and he extended that to a $23,875 advantage through the first five rounds on Friday.



Patterson earned $30,122 on Day 1, highlighted by him winning Round 2 with a 9.2-second run.



Saturday Patterson didn’t collect a check until Round 10, but he still earned $23,402 on the day, thanks to his average payday.



“It has been a hard-fought year with ups and downs, and it felt like a grind some of the time,” Patterson said. “I was lucky enough to borrow a good horse here for Mulvane and it worked out this year.”



Patterson praised his horsepower as he was riding a borrowed horse, Max, owned by Travis Sheets.



“I’m super blessed, and I have so many people in my corner that I need to thank and if I started thanking (all of them) we would be here for the rest of the night. I can’t thank them enough,” Patterson said.



Patterson roped eight consecutive steers but made his life more stressful when he received a no time in Round 9.



“J. Tom goes out in the average right ahead of me and I needed to go into a catch mode, and I had been in attack mode all weekend,” Patterson said. “When you switch up your gameplan here it makes it hard. I just took an extra swing and hit him in the back of the head and made it interesting, but I was able to get the job done.”



Indeed, he did.

