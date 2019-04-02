Coleen Gaub Garza: 1964-2019

Coleen Gaub Garza, age 54, of Miles City passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 after a brave fight with inoperable brain cancer. Her loving family was by her side.

Coleen Maria was the second of four children born to Harold Albert Gaub and Judith Parker Gaub of Fallon, MT on September 3, 1964. She grew up on the family farm and at a young age was tasked with cooking meals while her parents worked in the field. She continued her love of cooking through 4-H, perfecting her culinary skills and winning champion ribbons on her cakes and breads. Coleen enjoyed playing the piano, listening to country music, and could easily spend the better part of a day reading. Her parents were active members of Grace Lutheran Church, Fallon, MT. Coleen was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1978 and was involved in the church youth group and when old enough, helped out at vacation bible school.

Coleen attended elementary school in Fallon and graduated from Terry High School in 1982 where she met her high school sweetheart, Jim (Santiago) Garza. Coleen and Jim married on May 26, 1984 while she was attending Dickinson State University. After graduation they moved to Minot, ND where she completed her Medical Technology Internship. Jim and Coleen returned to Glendive where Coleen worked at the Glendive Medical Center for a short time before they moved to Miles City where Coleen worked in the Holy Rosary lab for the next 29 years before her health forced her to retire.

Coleen had an amazing mind for chemistry and biology and took great pride in her job. She organized the local Health Fairs and oversaw the Blood Bank. Although quiet by nature, she was known for her kind words and smile and had compassion and empathy for her patients. A longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Ladies Guild, she served on the Board of Evangelism and supported Lutheran World Relief.

Together Coleen and Jim enjoyed trips to Texas and attended car show events, and never missed an opportunity to dance to a good band. They loved to travel to see good country bands including night shows at the local fairs and enjoyed the Barn Players productions.

Coleen's life centered around her sons Kody and Daniel and nothing brought her more joy than the arrival of her first grandson, Tucker. In January of this year, she was able to hold and welcome her new granddaughter, Eve, into the world. Coleen was a caregiver and always made time for her family. Coleen mastered the art of cake decorating and her boys could count on meticulous, creative birthday cakes. On her days off, a hot breakfast and lunch always waited on the table. Coleen supported Daniel's band trip to Europe by selling her well-known German Kuchen and cookies. She surprised us all when she joined the women's trap shooting class. She became a good shot and even had her own gun. Coleen enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques, yoga, evening walks with Jim, gardening, and sewing blankets and pillows for her sons and a special quilt for her grandson. She also had a tender heart for her beloved rabbit and guinea pigs.

Recommended Stories For You

Coleen was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother, Judith Gaub in 2005, and father-in-law, Santiago C. Garza in 2010.

Coleen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jim Santiago Garza; sons, Kody (Jessica) Garza and Daniel Garza; grandchildren Tucker and Eve; father, Harold Gaub; brother Ty (Monica) Gaub and sisters Sarita Gaub Brievik and Noel (Jay) Gruba; mother-in-law Antonia M. Garza; sisters-in-law Lupe (Frank) Rodriguez and Mary (Duane) Fischer and brothers-in-law Steve (Alma) Garza, Louis (Jennifer) Garza and David (Liza) Garza and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 with family receiving friends from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Miles City. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the family lot of the Prairie County Cemetery in Terry. Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: http://www.stevensonandsons.com.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to Wake Up and Lace Up or Holy Rosary Hospice.