College National Finals Rodeo results: Monday Slack

The following are results after Monday slack at the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 11, 2018, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Taylor Rivera, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 14.51 seconds. 2, Katie Jo Boyd, Texas A & M University, 14.53. 3, Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 14.58. 4, Maddy Dickens, Odessa College, 14.72. 5, Kynzie McNeill, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 14.79. 6, Anna Barker, New Mexico State University, 14.82. 7, Cassidy Webster, Missouri Valley College, 14.90. 8, Madison Rau, South Dakota State University, 14.92.

Bareback Riding: (second round leaders) 1, Bronc Marriott, College of Southern Idaho, 76.5 points. 2, Tristan Hansen, University of Montana- Western, 75.5. 3, (tie) Colton Onyett, McNeese State University, and Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 75. 5, Wyatt Johnson, Odessa College, 74. 6, (tie) Colby Fedor, Hill College, and Colton Clemens, New Mexico State University, 72. 8, Rowdy Moon, Chadron State College, 71.

Breakaway Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Teisha Coffield, Colorado State University – Pueblo, 2.2 seconds. 2, (tie) Savanah Johnston, Black Hills State University and Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 2.5 each. 4, (tie) Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University and Abigayle Hampton, West Hills College, 2.6. 6, Nichole Lake, Cochise Community College, 2.8. 7, (tie) Shelby Spielman, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, and Shaye Jessee, Southwestern Texas Junior College, 3.0.

Steer Wrestling: (first round winners) 1, Cody Devers, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.8 seconds. 2, Cord Barricklow, University of Tennessee – Martin, 4.0. 3, (tie) Tristan Martin, East Mississippi Community College; Wyatt Caldwell, Utah Valley University; and Hazen Smith, College of Southern Idaho; 4.2 each. 6, Wyatt Jurney, New Mexico State University, 4.5. 7, Colton Matthews, University of Tennessee – Martin, 4.7. 8, Will Powell, Montana State University, 4.8.

Team Roping: (first round winners) 1, Cole White, Blue Mountain Community College and Calgary Smith, Walla Walla Community College, 5.7 seconds. 2, (tie) Lexis Andrade and Ethan Awa, Walla Walla Community College; and Case Hirdes, West Hills College and Dalton Pearce, Feather River College; 6.5 each. 4, (tie) Maverick Harper and Tanner Nall, Northwestern Oklahoma State University; and Clay Elkington and Cole Sherwood, Central Arizona State College; 6.8 seconds. 6, Cyle Denison and Clay Sieber, Hill College, 6.9. 7, (tie) Jordan Tye and Trey Recanzone, Central Washington University; Will Centoni, Cuesta College, and Wyatt Adams, Clovis Community College; 7.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (second round leaders) 1, Jake Clark, Treasure Valley Community College, 77. 2, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 76.5. 3, Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University, 74. 4, Parker Kempfer, Sam Houston State University, 73. 5, Will Centoni, Cuesta College, 70. 6, Tyler Turco, University of Montana, 69.5. 7, Calvin Shaffer, Northwestern College, 68.5. 8, Keenan Reinhardt, Montana State University, 67.

Goat Tying: (first round winners) 1, Emmalee Dubois, Utah Valley University, 6.2 seconds. 2, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 6.3. 3, (tie) Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, and Jacie Sullivan, Southern Arkansas University, 6.4 each. 5, Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 6.5. 6, (tie) Taylour Latham, Gillette College, and Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 6.6. 8, (tie) Shiann Henderson, Southeastern Oklahoma State University; Lariat Larner, South Plains College; and Jimmie Smith, Texas A & M University; 6.7.

Tie Down Roping: (first round winners) 1, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 8.8 seconds. 2, Ty Harris, Cisco College, 8.9. 3, Joshua Pool, Northeastern Oklahoma A & M University, 9.6. 4, (tie) Maverick Harper, Northwestern Oklahoma State University; Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College; and John Douch, Hill College, 9.7 each. 7, Preston Pederson, Blue Mountain Community College, 9.9. 8, Haven Meged, Western Oklahoma State College, 10.8.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Kailee Webb, University of Wyoming, 14.53 seconds. 2, Abby Knight, University of Great Falls, 14.58. 3, Kynzie Rae McNeil, Texas Tech University, 14.66. 4, Sierra Spratt, Sam Houston State University, 14.70. 5, Danyelle Williams, Blue Mountain Community College, 14.71. 6, Nealey Dalton, University of Tennessee – Martin, 14.73. 7, Rainy Robinson, South Plains College, 14.74. 8, Leia Pluemer, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 14.78.

Bull Riding: (second round leaders – four qualified rides) 1, Dustin Martinez, Panhandle State University, 77.5 points. 2, Garrett Wickett, Mid Plains Community College, 74. 3, Kelly Murnion, University of Montana – Western, 69.5. 4, Koby Radley, Panola College, 63.

