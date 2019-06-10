College National Finals Rodeo: Round 1 results

CASPER, Wyo.—The following are results after Monday slack at the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 10, 2019 courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Makayla Seely, Casper College, 14.32 seconds. 2, Rachael Calvo, University of Wyoming, 14.38. 3, Ashtyn Carlson, College of Southern Idaho, 14.39. 4, Hailey Finnegan, Lassen Community College, 14.41. 5, Madison Rau, South Dakota State University, 14.61. 6, Keira Simonson, University of Montana, 14.62. 7, Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 14.66. 8, Whitley Whitewood, Texas A&M University, 14.68.

Bareback Riding: (second round leaders) 1, Jade Taton, Panhandle State University, 77.5. 2, Cole Reiner, tie) Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, and Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 75.5 each. 4, Derrik Thompson, Utah Valley University, 72.5. 5, Hunter Green, University of Tennessee – Martin, 72.5. 6, Cole Reinere, Casper College, 71.5. 7, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State University, 70. 8, Klancy Krenka, College of Southern Idaho, 68.

Breakaway Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 2.2 seconds. 2, (tie) Bethanie Shofner, New Mexico State University, Patricia Rincon, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 2.5. 4, (tie) Brooke Howell, Gillette College; Katelyn Perkins, College of Southern Idaho; Rayna Longeway, University of Idaho and Quincy Segelke, Chadron State College, 2.6. 8, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 2.7.

Steer Wrestling: (first round winners) 1, (tie) Nathan Weyrich, Central Wyoming College, and Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.9. 3, Tyler West, Southwest Texas Junior College, 4.1. 4, Dawson Lackey, Central Arizona College, 4.3. 5, J.D. Draper, Mid Plains Community College, and Laramie Warren, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 4.8. 7, Hazen Smith, College of Southern Idaho, 5.5. 8, Daniel Eary, College of Southern Idaho, 5.6.

Team Roping: (first round winners) 1, Cyle Denison, and Ross Ashford, Hill College, 5.0 seconds. 2, Braden Pirrung, Eastern Wyoming College and Jerren Johnson, Casper College, 6.6. 3, (tie) Hayden Cloward, South Plains College and Zack Kraus, Tarleton State University; and Brody Smith, University of Montana – Western, and Levi Delamarter, Montana State University, 6.7 each. 5, Cord Kohleffel and Kaine Warnken, Texas A&M University, 6.9. 6, (tie) Jack Graham, and Matthew Williams, Montana State University; and Grady Quam, South Plains College and Paden Bray, Cisco College; 7.7 each. 8, Lane Cooper, Weatherford College and Casey McCleskey, Clarendon College, 7.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (second round leaders) 1, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 76 points. 2, Tegan Smith, Clarendon College, 74.5. 3, Tanner Hayes, Panhandle State University, 71. 4, Lane Schuelke, Caspr College, 67.5. 5, Trenton Burd, Fort Scott Community College, 67. 6, Ryder Sanford, McNeese State University, 66. 7, Garrett Buckley, Casper College, 67.5. 8, Chance Masters, Fort Scott Community College, 61.5.

Goat Tying: (first round winners) 1, (tie) Taylor Latham, Gillette College and Maddee Doerr, Cochise Community College, 5.8 seconds each. 3, Beau Peterson, Panhandle State University, 5.9. 4, Hannah Steagall, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 6.0. 5, (tie) Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University; Janey Reeves, University of Idaho; Lauren Bane, Sam Houston State University; and Emma Hodson, Weber State University; 6.2 each.

Tie Down Roping: (first round winners) 1, Wyatt Williams, Tarleton State University, 8.1 seconds. 2, Ty Harris, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 9.2. 3, Colton Kofoed, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.3. 4, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 9.4. 5, Haven Meged, Tarleton State University, 9.5. 6, (tie) Jack Graham and Bryce Bott, Montana State University, 10.3 each. 8, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee-Martin, 10.4.

Bull Riding: (second round leaders – three qualified rides) 1, Jake Peterson, California State University – Chico, 76 points. 2, (tie) Beau Southern, Colorado Northwestern Community College, and Dalton Kasel, Howard Community College, 74.5 each.