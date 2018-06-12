College National Finals – Tuesday slack results

CASPER, Wyo.—The following are winners after Tuesday slack at the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 12, 2018, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Barrel Racing: (second-round winners) 1, Kynzie McNeill, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 14.28 seconds. 2, Maddy Dickens, Odessa College, 14.33. 3, Shelby Spielman, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 14.36. 4, Anna Barker, New Mexico State University, 14.45. 5, Alex Odle, South Plains College, 14.55. 6, Ashtyn Carlson, College of Southern Idaho, 14.64. 7, Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 14.70. 8, Rachel Hansen, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, 14.72.

Bareback Riding: (second-round winners) 1, Tyler Berghuis, Tarleton State University, 81 points. 2, Garrett Shadbolt, Doane University, 79. 3, Linden Woods, Tarleton State University, 78.5. 4, Zach Hibler, Hill College, 77.5. 5, Bronc Marriott, College of Southern Idaho, 76.5. 6, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 76. 7, Trystan Hansen, University of Montana – Western, 75.5. 8, (tie) Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College and Colton Onyett, McNeese State University, 75.

Breakaway Roping: (second-round winners) 1, Samantha Chick, Sam Houston State University, 2.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Teisha Coffield, Colorado State University – Pueblo, and Kirbie Crouse, Missouri Valley College, 2.2 each. 4, (tie) Savana Johnston, Black Hills State University; Whitley Whitewood, Texas A&M University; and Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 2.5. 7, (tie) Michaela Caudle, Southern Arkansas University; Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University; and Abigayle Hampton, West Hills College, 2.6.

Steer Wrestling: (second-round winners) 1, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.5. 2, (tie) Carson Johnston, Black Hills State University and Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University, 3.8 each. 4, Carson King, Montana State University, 4.2. 5, (tie) Tristan Martin, East Mississippi Community College, and Thomas Davis, Central Wyoming College, 4.3. 7, John Douch, Hill College, and Ben Kilburg, Missouri Valley College, 4.4.

Team Roping: (second-round winners) 1, Logan Graham, Southern Arkansas State University, and Jace Harris, East Mississippi Community College, 5.7. 2, Lane Cooper and Kirby Blankenship, Weatherford College, 5.9. 3, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 6.0. 4, Jordan Tye and Trey Recanzone, Central Washington University, 6.5. 5, Clay Elkington and Cole Sherwood, Central Arizona University, 6.6. 6, Justine Hirsig and Denton Shaw, University of Wyoming, 6.7. 7, Strand Barricklow and Britt Driggers, Southern Arkansas University, 7.0. 8, (tie) Maverick Harper and Tanner Nall, Northwestern Oklahoma State University; and Kellan Johnson, Gillette College and Trey Yates, Casper College, 7.1 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (second-round winners) 1, Jake Clark, Treasure Valley Community College, 77. 2, (tie) Trenton Burd, Fort Scott Community College and Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 76.5 each. 4, Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University, 74. 5, Jake Finlay, Panhandle State University, 73.5. 6, (tie) Brody Cress, Tarleton State University and Parker Kempfer, Sam Houston State University, 73. 8, Briar Dittmer, Missouri Valley College, 72.

Goat Tying: (second-round winners) 1, Jacie Sullivan, Southern Arkansas University, 6.0 seconds. 2, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State Univeristy, 6.1. 3, (tie) Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State University and Baili Collins, Tarleton State University, 6.2. 5, Ashton Glascock, Southern Arkansas University, 6.4. 6, (tie) Jenna Dallyn, South Plains College; Jill Nunn, Utah Valley University; and Lariat Larner, South Plains College, 6.5.

Tie Down Roping: (second-round winners) 1, (tie) Cole Frey, McNeese State University and Ty Harris, Cisco College, 8.6 each. 3, Zack Jongbloed, McNeese State University, 8.8. 4, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin, 9.6. 5, (tie) Bo Yaussi, North Central Texas College, and Shane Knerr, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 9.7. 7, Chase Mitchell, Montana State University, 9.8. 8, Riley Weehler, Mid Plains Community College, 9.9.

Bull Riding: (second-round winners) 1, Will Centoni, Cuesta College, 78 points. 2, Dustin Martinez, Panhandle State University, 77.5. 3, (tie) Gavin Michel, Texas A&M University – Commerce and Clayton Sellars, Western Texas College, 75.5. 5, Garrett Wickett, Mid Plains Community College, 74. 6, Kelly Murnion, University of Montana – Western, 69.5. 7, K's Thomson, Sheridan College, 67.5. 8, Koby Radley, Panola College, 63.

–College National Finals Rodeo