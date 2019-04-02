College of Agriculture and Natural Resources dean finalists to visit UW

Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources are scheduled to participate in public forums at UW beginning Wednesday, April 3.

The candidates are Jeffrey Dean, professor and head of the Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Entomology and Plant Pathology at Mississippi State University; Barbara Rasco, professor and director of the School of Food Science at the joint Washington State University/University of Idaho School of Food Science; and J.D. Wulfhorst, professor and director of the Environmental Science Program at the University of Idaho.

All public presentations are scheduled to take place in the Agriculture Building auditorium.

Rasco's public forum is 2:10-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. It will be available for viewing through the WyoCast system at http://bit.ly/Rascopresent. For more information about her, see http://bit.ly/Rascovitae.

Dean will speak Thursday, April 11, from 3:30-4:20 p.m. It will be available for viewing through the WyoCast system at http://bit.ly/Deanpresent. For more information about him, see http://bit.ly/Deanvitae.

Wulfhorst's presentation is 2:10-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It may be viewed via WyoCast at http://bit.ly/Wulfhorstpresent. For more information about him, see http://bit.ly/Wulfhorstvitae.

–UW Extension