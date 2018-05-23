World Wide College of Auctioneering was founded in 1933 by the legendary auctioneer Col. Joe Reisch with a goal to provide the very best auctioneer training and education available. Since 1933, more than 40,000 men and women of all ages, have graduated from it. The auction school continues to educate students in Mason City, Iowa and Denver, Colorado.

Paul C Behr and Vicky Ginder are the current owners of World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. They pride themselves on the fact that their students do come from all around the globe. When school is in session, flags are on display that represent the countries that are represented. On Friday evening of the nine days students are at auction school, the students all participate in a student auction. Before the auction begins, the national anthems are played, and each country is recognized by all participants. So, it's fair to say that World Wide College of Auctioneering is, in fact, a worldwide school.

Behr and Ginder, have created something special within the world of the auction industry. When students graduate, they become a part of the family of World Wide College of Auctioneering. Behr said, "The most professionally rewarding thing I have ever done in my auctioneering career is to train and educate new auctioneers. I strive to personally do all I can to help each student become a successful auctioneer."

Students at the school have the opportunity to work with other students, along side the best instructors in the auction industry. More than 80 hours of professional auctioneer training is offered, which includes auction laws and licenses, overcoming stage fright, getting started in auctioneering, online auctions, how to become a top ring person, social media training, advertising, and many more business related topics to help graduates succeed. Students are able to apply the skills they learn at auction school, as soon as they receive their diplomas.

Once auction school is in full swing, it's quite evident that this school has attracted the best instructors to train their students. Behr himself is a 1971 graduate of Reisch Auction School and a multi-champion auctioneer. Many of the instructors that come and go throughout the week, are champion auctioneers. They each offer something unique to the school.

Matt Lowery, of Burwell, Nebraska is a 1995 graduate of World Wide College of Auctioneering. He has been an instructor at the school since 2008. He is a Nebraska Champion Auctioneer, Greater Midwest Livestock Champion Auctioneer, and a World Champion Livestock Auctioneer.

Lowery played auctioneer often when he was a young boy. He would skip school nearly every Friday afternoon when he knew he could go to the local sale barn. His family was in the cattle business and during the '80s and '90s, times were tough. After he graduated from high school, he was encouraged to go out and find some type of job and return with a trade; he chose the auction industry. This was an easy decision for him, as he loved being around cattle and people.

He is a proud graduate of World Wide College of Auctioneering. After receiving his diploma, the opportunities grew at the sale barn. He found himself selling six days a week and he now sells more than fifty registered sales a year. With more than 5,000 sales under his belt, he has now slowed down and focuses more on his interest in his ranch and cows, as well as order buying. He now works part time in three sale barns in Valentine and Bassett, Nebraska, and Philip, South Dakota.

"Auction school humbles me and brings me back to my roots," he said. Quin Rutt, of Minden, Nebraska, is a February 2018 graduate of World Wide College of Auctioneering. He sells and works at Sutton Livestock Market in Sutton, Nebraska and at the Blue Hill Livestock Auction in Blue Hill, Nebraska. Quin grew up watching his father clerk at the local sale barns, which introduced him to his love of the auction industry. He knew that if he wanted to sell at the livestock sale barn, he needed to attend auction school. Upon graduation, he was able to apply the skills that he learned and was hired immediately. He loves the fast-paced atmosphere, the people, and the cattle business. It's an opportunity for a 22 year old, first generation auctioneer to learn from seasoned auctioneers.

Livestock sale barns offer competitive pricing, but most of all they are very convenient with good market prices and service. Quin states that business has been good and he is always looking forward to the next sale at the livestock barn.

Auction school provides an opportunity for folks with an interest in the auction industry to perfect their bid calling and learn best business practices. Day number one brings a feeling of, "What am I doing here?" Nine days later students are saying, "Wow, I can't believe It's over. I now have a new family to support me in my auction career."

World Wide College of Auctioneering prides itself on integrity and it is quite clear that their graduates are proud of their accomplishment. Auctioneers are known for helping people and getting the most money possible at the local sale barn. If you meet up with an auctioneer in your community, chances are that you will have a new friend for life. Lifelong relationship skills are formed throughout the nine days of auction school, which help auctioneers fulfill their lifelong dream of becoming an auctioneer. It may be one of the oldest professions, but it's one that many are enjoying and will continue to for many more years to come.