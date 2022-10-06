Collegiate Discussion Meet Opportunity Nov. 10 for Wyoming Students

Laramie, October 5, 2022—The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) will be providing an opportunity for college students in Wyoming to apply what they are learning at college to the discussion of agriculture issues through the Collegiate Discussion Meet.

The 2022 contest will be November 10 in Casper during the WyFB 103rd Annual Meeting. Casper College will be the host school. The contest is organized by the WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee.

The contest is a great way for students to meet other college students, develop leadership skills, apply what they are learning at college and serve as a voice for agriculture.

To participate, contestants must be between the ages of 18-35, have an interest in agriculture and be enrolled in an undergraduate degree program at a Wyoming community college or the University of Wyoming.

The contest begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The contest features two roundtable discussions of agricultural topics followed by a final round with the top four qualifiers. The winner will receive a $300 cash prize and an expense paid trip to Jacksonville, Florida, in March 2023 to compete in the national competition for college scholarships.

The application deadline is October 24, 2022. The Collegiate Discussion Meet manual, which includes the topics, room setup and more details, can be found online at wyfb.org/yfr/competitive-events/. Contact kclark@wyfb.org with contest questions.

