Colome Youth Takes Top Prizes at SD Timed Event Championship

Huron, SD – The 11th annual South Dakota Timed Event Championship (SDTEC) sponsored in part by Panhandle, LG Seeds, and Double D Western was held September 4-5 in Huron during the South Dakota State Fair.

The Timed Event Champion winner was Linkyn Petersek of Colome, SD, and Reserve All Around was Treg Thorstensen of Lantry, SD.

The overall Horse of the Championship also went to Linkyn Petersek.

The area’s elite youth rodeo contestants competed in six timed events, including tie-down calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, goat tying, breakaway roping, and steer wrestling. Any rodeo youth from across the country, ages 14–19, were eligible to compete for the title.

Linkyn Petersek and Treg Thorstensen won were Champion and Reserve Champion of the the South Dakota Timed Event Championship. South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Courtesy photo

Other overall winners were from South Dakota and included Linkyn Petersek in breakaway roping, Layni Stevens of St. Lawrence in barrel racing, Tierney Breen of Woonsocket in goat tying, Ty Moser of Volga in calf roping, Linkyn Petersek in steer wrestling, and Denton Good of Long Valley and Paden Belkham of Blunt in team roping.

The SDTEC continues to bring in contestants, their families, and fans to the State Fair, making it one of the premier events for spectators at the fair.

For more information, visit the SD Timed Event Championship website or like SD Timed Event Championship on Facebook.

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources