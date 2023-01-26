Colorado couple receives coveted Angus herdsman honors

The 2023 American Angus Association Herdsman of the Year was announced January 6 at the Angus Foundation’s 150 Years of Angus Celebration at Cattlemen’s Congress. Pictured are Kelsey Theis, 2023 Miss American Angus, and Jeff and Kathi Creamer of Lazy JB Angus, Herdsman of the Year winners, at the 2023 National Western Stock Show. American Angus Association | Courtesy image

AAA8

Jeff and Kathi Creamer named 2023 Angus Herdsman of the Year.

Jeff and Kathi Creamer of Lazy JB Angus in Montrose, Colorado recently received prestigious acknowledgement for nearly 40 years of hard work. Their cumulative management experience, industry knowledge and dedication to the Angus breed earned them recognition as 2023 Angus Herdsmen of the Year.

Since 1984, the Creamers have assisted Kathi’s family’s operation, Lazy JB Angus, which they now own and operate after taking over the reins in 1999. The couple, alongside their adult children, manages over 300 registered Angus cows, with roles including everything from breeding, feeding, marketing, daily show cattle care, secretarial work, irrigation, harvesting hay and anything else that needs to be done on the ranch.

“This award had been a lifelong goal for us as a couple,” Kathi said. “For years we have watched many talented cattlemen and women come before us to receive this award and to be named amongst those individuals and couples is truly icing on the cake for our Angus story.”

The Herdsman of the Year award recognizes breeders who dedicate their time and talent to bettering the Angus breed. Selected by their peers through a nomination committee and voting process, Kathi said this award makes her thankful for all the people involved.

“To know our peers, both young and old, found us worthy of this prestigious award is something we will be forever grateful for,” Kathi said. “To those that have stood in our corner, we are so thankful for you; to those we have yet to cross paths, we are excited to meet you; and to all who casted their vote for us, we hope we can continue to be role-model herdsmen for generations to come and appreciate your support.”

The 2023 American Angus Association Herdsman of the Year was announced January 6 at the Angus Foundation’s 150 Years of Angus Celebration at Cattlemen’s Congress. Pictured are Kelsey Theis, 2023 Miss American Angus, and Jeff and Kathi Creamer of Lazy JB Angus, Herdsman of the Year winners, at the 2023 National Western Stock Show. American Angus Association | Courtesy image

AAA8





At Cattlemen’s Congress, Angus enthusiasts gathered for the Angus Foundation’s 150 Years of Angus Celebration to enjoy camaraderie and eagerly anticipate the announcement of the recipient. Unable to attend the reception, Kathi said the winning phone call caught her completely off guard.



“When I received the call from Mark McCully, I really had no idea what he was calling about,” Kathi said. “We had been busy preparing for Denver and had lost track of what day the winners would be announced. I was in complete shock when he told me — I even asked him if he was serious, followed by overwhelming tears of joy and gratitude.”



Kathi said she wasted no time sharing the news with her family.

“I instantly opened the door to where my children were clipping cattle and stood there with tears streaming down my face telling them, ‘We won! Your dad and I won,’” Kathi said. “The emotions were truly reflective of how appreciative, shocked and grateful Jeff and I felt knowing we had been selected.”



As expected, the lives of herdsmen worthy of this award aren’t always glamorous, but Kathi said the people keep them motivated.



“The people of this industry are what fuel our fire,” Kathi said. “They are the reason we get up every day, why we push through seasons of drought or poor weather to raise cattle — they truly are our family.”

Kathi said the Angus family is one of the most unique assets of the breed — it’s truly indescribable.



“Being a part of the Angus family and what it means to us is something that would exhaust even the greatest vocabulary,” Kathi said. “The Angus family is a bond unlike any other — it is a unique gift that is appreciated and treasured and simply can’t be duplicated.”



To learn more about Jeff and Kathi’s operation or the other three 2023 Herdsman of the Year candidates, visit http://www.bit.ly/3wrVcsY .

–American Angus Association