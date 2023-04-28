Colorado: First geologic carbon storage project on state owned land

Drilling operations on the geologic sampling well in Washington County began April 24 and John Brown, External Relations Manager, Carbon America, said he expected the first of the water and rock samples to be collected that week.

Kristin Kemp, Outreach and Communications Officer for the Department of Natural Resources, said the project is the first of its type in the state on state-owned land. In anticipation of growth of such projects, the DNR board passed the Geologic Carbon Sequestration Exploration policy.

Ben Teschner, DNR Solid Minerals Manager, presented the Carbon Sequestration and Storage Policy to the State Land Board. Teschner said the federal tax credits, which were increased in the Inflation Reduction Act, have resulted in increased interest in sequestration and storage projects. He said the CO2 sequestration policy related to the environmental capture of CO2 live within the Grazing and Ecosystem Services policy within DNR, while this policy is specific to geologic sequestration and storage.

He said the options for permanent storage of CO2 captured from industrial operations, such as ethanol plants, include storage in deep depleted oil and gas reserves, coal mines, and deep saline aquifers.

“You can kind of think of this as oil and gas in reverse,” he said. “We’re putting a well in the ground and pumping oil and gas that’s been sitting there for however many thousands or millions of years and now we’re just taking carbon and doing the same thing going the other way.”

He clarified that the pore space that stores the CO2 is part of the surface estate in terms of the leasing landscape. He said while the surface disturbance is small and it is compatible with most surface uses, it is incompatible with some mineral uses.

The proposed policy for exploration leasing allows an operator the right to conduct seismic and geophysics studies to determine the suitability of the site for injection and the right to begin permitting and site modeling but does not allow CO2 injection.

The Geologic Carbon Sequestration Policy 300-011 delegates geologic carbon sequestration exploration leasing authority to staff. Teschner said the policy is narrow in terms of what is allowed and does not have concrete rates as the market is still being explored as a business opportunity for the State Land Board. He said he anticipates the policy could be fleshed out in the future as staff better understand the market.

In January, Exploration Lease GCS-114345 was granted on a 10,242-acre property in Washington County. It was the first of its kind on state land, but he said other parties are expressing interest in similar leases and his hope is with the Geologic Carbon Sequestration policy in place, staff can duplicate leases like the one in Washington County.

The policy clarifies that staff may issue Geologic Carbon Sequestration Exploration Leases for up to 4 consecutive years with a minimum rate of $12 per acre per year. Carbon Sequestration Injection Leases and Easements must be approved by the Board. Applications will be reviewed by Program and District Managers, staff may engage with regulators to protect trust assets, staff may approve surface use authorizations, and allows staff to reserve pore space at property disposals.

“Pore space is typically considered part of the surface estate, but we would like to preserve the ability to do carbon storage even on properties we dispose of because we think there are lots of opportunities here,” he said.

An addition to the policy that is reflected in the amended board packet for the April meeting directs staff to communicate impacts of geologic carbon sequestration projects to affected surface lessees prior to surface disturbance. He said this addition reflects the policy seen in solid mineral leases.

The next steps for staff include finalizing the exploration lease template, sign exploration leases in the Pueblo and Colorado Springs regions, and return to the Board carbon injection leases to be presented by staff with a more robust understanding. He added there has been much interest in geologic carbon sequestration in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas due in part to several emitters operating in the area and the SLB being a large landowner of large, contiguous lands.

He said there are other state land boards actively leasing for carbon sequestration and staff has found a wide range of lease rates. Staff continue to research rates to ensure the leases are worth what the market will support. Proximity to emitters, size of the property, the existing geology, public subsidy availability, and other factors all affect the value of the leases. As staff better understand the pricing for injection leases, a policy with pricing and an actual lease ready to be signed will be returned to the Board for approval.

“Based on the information we’ve received form our consultant and staff’s own market research, we are anticipating a lease structure that has some rental rate, a cost per acre, per year as most of our leases have and then a fee and/or percent – it’s not clear yet – per ton injected in the ground,” he said.

The 45Q tax credit, which is the primary driver for this type of projects, was recently increased from $50 per ton injected to $85 per ton injected.

The State Land Board approved the policy unanimously.