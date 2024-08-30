Colorado Parks and Wildlife to relocate depredating wolf pack

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced recently that they will be rounding up the mating pair and three pups that make up the Copper Creek Pack. CPW said the capture and relocation is underway with technical support from federal partners, and as provided for in the 10(j) rule for depredating packs.

CPW Director Jeff Davis said, “The decision to capture and relocate the Copper Creek pack was made with the careful consideration of multiple factors and feedback from many different stakeholders. Our options in this unique case were very limited, and this action is by no means a precedent for how CPW will resolve wolf-livestock conflict moving forward. The ultimate goal of the operation is to relocate the pack to another location while we assess our best options for them to continue to contribute to the successful restoration of wolves in Colorado.”

The Middle Park Stockgrowers have asked Davis repeatedly to manage this pack. Tim Rischard, the group’s president told the Denver Gazette the news is a step in the right direction. Grand and Summit county ranchers learned last week the next wolf release is planned for their counties and CPW will not release information about where the Copper Creek pack will be re-released, adding, they said, to the many unknowns. CPW said they will provide more information and details at the conclusion of the operation.

CPW placed GPS collars on two wolves in North Park on Feb. 2. Male wolf 2101 has a gray coat and is in the foreground on the right. Male wolf 2301 has a black coat and is in the background on the left. Photo courtesy CPW image-57

The mating pair, a female unofficially identified as 2312 and male unofficially identified as 2309, are responsible for the depredations of nine sheep and at least seven head of cattle since April 2.

The male was captured from the Wenaha pack in Oregon, which had confirmed depredations in September and October prior to their December capture. The female is the one wolf with no known pack depredations as she had no known pack.