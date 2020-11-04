Colorado: Too Close To Call On Forced Wolf Introduction Vote

ARVADA, Colo. – As the vote count continues to roll in for Colorado’s 2020 election, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) is closely watching voter results for forced wolf introduction in Colorado. As of this morning, with a percentage of votes still to be counted, the ballot measure is too close to make a final call. With those in favor ahead by less than 0.5% of the vote, it is highly likely that the measure will require a mandatory recount, as stated by Colorado recount laws.

The voters against this initiative have strongly closed the gap throughout the night, and CCA is hopeful the final votes will tip the scales away from ballot-box biology and voter-mandated wolf introduction in the state. Until then, CCA encourages those who oppose this measure to hold firm until all votes are counted.

CCA will continue to monitor results and stay tuned for more information as it develops.

–Colorado Cattlemen’s Association