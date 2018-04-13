Combat Raider 18-2 scheduled for May 15-17

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – Combat Raider, a large force exercise involving various military aircraft, is scheduled to begin May 15 in the Powder River Training Complex, and will conclude May 17, 2018.

These LFEs provide joint and coalition training under realistic scenarios that replicate combat operations against modern threats.

During this period, people living under the PRTC military operations areas can expect to see multiple types of aircraft utilizing the areas simultaneously.

There is also potential for loud noises associated with sonic booms. All B-1 supersonic activities will occur above 20,000 feet Mean Sea Level and all transient fighter supersonic activity will occur above 10,000 feet Above Ground Level. Residents living under the following PRTC military operations areas may be affected by these activities:

– Powder River Two

– Powder River Three

– Gap B

A map of the airspace is attached for reference and can be found on the Ellsworth Air Force Base website at http://www.ellsworth.af.mil/Portals/146/documents/AFD-151103-009.pdf.

As a reminder, non-military aircraft should thoroughly review the Federal Aviation Administration's Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, and review flight plans to avoid these areas and altitudes where aircraft will be participating. This can be done by calling

1-800-WXBRIEF, or online at https://sua.faa.gov/ and http://www.1800wxbrief.com.

The NOTAMs for the exercise are the final official notice and will be issued by the FAA 72 hours prior to its start.

–Ellsworth Air Force Base