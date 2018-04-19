Comment Period Extended for ‘Beef’ and ‘Meat’ Definitions

(WASHINGTON) – The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) granted a request for an extension of the deadline for the United States Cattlemen's Association's (USCA) petition to define the terms 'beef' and 'meat'.

The request originated from the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), who asked the deadline be moved to accommodate their next meeting of their Board of Directors, which is to be held on April 19, 2018. In it's request, NAMI said, "this petition and plethora of issues it raises will be a focal point of the Board's discussion… the Meat Institute requests the comment period be extended to allow its Board of Directors an opportunity to consider carefully the array of important issues presented to best enable NAMI to provide comprehensive comments to the agency."

The new deadline to submit your letters of support is Thursday, May 17th, 2018.

As of April 19, the site reports that just 23 comments have been received. Submit your comments here: https://www.regulations.gov/docket?D=FSIS-2018-0016

–USCA