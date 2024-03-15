Comments accepted until March 28 for ND Cloud Seeding

Notice of Intention to Modify Natural Precipitation Therefore, the 20-day comment period will end on March 28, 2024. Notice is given, that Weather Modification, LLC of 3802 20th Street North, Fargo, ND, a licensee (License No. 2024-1) of the State of North Dakota, is to engage in operations to modify precipitation by the addition of ice nucleating agents in the counties of Bowman, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams and seven townships in Slope County. Existing clouds will be selected for seeding according to current operational procedures for enhancing rainfall and decreasing hail damage. Ice nuclei will be generated by silver iodide produced in the combustion of flares or liquid solutions, and the use of dry ice pellets. The counties included in the notice are Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Slope, Ward and Williams. The last publishing date by these newspapers is expected to be Friday, March 8, 2024.Notice is given, that Weather Modification, LLC of 3802 20th Street North, Fargo, ND, a licensee (License No. 2024-1) of the State of North Dakota, is to engage in operations to modify precipitation by the addition of ice nucleating agents in the counties of Bowman, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams and seven townships in Slope County. Existing clouds will be selected for seeding according to current operational procedures for enhancing rainfall and decreasing hail damage. Ice nuclei will be generated by silver iodide produced in the combustion of flares or liquid solutions, and the use of dry ice pellets. Twin-engine aircraft equipped for instrument flight, operating under FAA airworthiness certificates and licensed by the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission will accomplish all seeding. The southern target area will be Bowman County and the following townships in Slope County: Connor, Hume, Carroll, Cash, Sheets, Mineral Springs, and Cedar Creek. The operations area will include the target area and Woodberry township in Slope County, with no external buffer zones in adjacent North Dakota counties. The northern target area will be McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties. The operations area will include the target area and a buffer zone ten miles in width surrounding the target area in adjacent North Dakota counties. Seeding operations in the buffer zone are for cloud systems that may affect the target area. No effect is intended for the buffer zone. Operations will be conducted as weather conditions allow from June 1, 2024 through August 31, 2024, with the possibility of extension through October 2, 2024. All persons who think they may receive harm from activities of this project should write the Director, North Dakota Atmospheric Resource Board, 1200 Memorial Highway, Bismarck, ND 58504-5262 or email dlangerud@nd.gov . Comments must be received within 20 days of the last date of publication of this notice. The Atmospheric Resource Board does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act. February 16, 2024

The state co-funds weather modification/cloud seeding projects in two areas on the west side of North Dakota.

Williams/Montrail/McKenzie Counties comprise one of the projects, while Bowman and parts of Slope County make up the other project.

According to Darin Langerud, Division Director of the North Dakota Atmospheric Resource Board, his agency publishes a notice each year to gather comments from those who are affected by the cloud seeding project.

The state of North Dakota works with a contract company, Weather Modification Incorporated, based in Fargo, who provides the airplanes, seeding equipment and pilots, said Langerud. Then the state provides the co-pilots, who are interns through the University of North Dakota’s aviation program.

Langerud said the state meterological staff, along with Weather Modification Incorporated, watch weather forecasts and determine when the time is right for cloud seeding.

The crew is on alert when thunderstorms are moving toward the target areas, he said. “There are criteria in place. It needs to be a cloud with sustained updraft that can process additional atmospheric water through the system, a cloud without much natural ice production in them already,” those are some criteria they look for, said Langerud.

The purpose of the cloud seeding is to soften hail, therefore making it less damaging to crops, pasture, structures and other property, said Langerud.

He explains it in scientific terms: “We use silver iodide to enhance ice formation in the clouds,” he said. “The purpose of the silver iodide is to enhance ice production in the clouds. That ice production is typically the starting point of producing rainfall, even in the summer. Typically precipitation starts as an ice process, those crystals grow and when they get heavy enough they fall,” he explained.

“The goal is to enhance ice, to make a more efficient use of water in the clouds,” he said. The silver iodide helps produce ice at warmer termperatures, so that the ice formation process starts at warmer temperatures than normal, he said. This theoretically translates to rain enhancement and hail suppression, he said.

Langerud said that “studies looking at these programs and other programs indicate that they increase precipitation, including a slight precipitation increase downwind” from the seeding. He referenced one study that determined precipitation increases 3-14 percent down wind.

The planes do not fly outside of the county borders, he said.

“It is to enhance precipitation from the clouds and reduce the size of the hail that may fall or make hail small enough it melts,” he said.

The counties involved in the projects pay 66 percent of the program expense, while the state picks up the rest of the tab.

Bowman County Commissioner Pine Abrahamson said that Bowman County spent about $120,802 in 2023.

Abrahamson said he is a “supporter” of the project, which is controversial in the community because, while some producers believe it lessens the effects of hail, others believe it reduces precipitation.

“When the treat clouds, we get no hail or soft hail,” said Abrahamson. He also referenced a 2016 county-wide vote which resulted in a 72 percent favorable vote for the program.

North Central Bowman County farmer and rancher Wes Andrews also backs the program. He believes the hail is softer and less destructive when the planes are able to fly. He said he farms in an area that, for reasons unknown to him, is prone to hail. “My dad remembers when he was a kid, they had to replace the west facing windows two to three time a summer, there were so many hailstorms that came through,” he said.

He has observed that when hailstorms come through and hit both his Slope County (outside of the cloud seeding area) and his Bowman County land, the hail is more destructive in Slope County.

John Palczewski, an ag producer from eastern Bowman County believes the cloud seeing tactics have reduced rainfall for his operation.

He refutes the 1969-1972 study that indicated a higher amount of precipitation downwind. Palczewski says a 2022 study published by Science Direct indicates a precipitation decrease in some areas, increase in some areas and no change in some areas, he said.

According to a Q and A from the agency website, the 1969-1972 study showed an increase in the total rainfall in the seeded area. However, Palczewski and others believe that, particularly outside of the seeded area, the planes and chemicals cause the clouds to split, leaving a dry path in their wake. The study looked at 8 day blocks where six days were randomly “seed” days and two were “non seed” days.

“It may work for a very small area. But where my land is located, it has never been beneficial to me,” he said. “The program does not increase precipitation. It doesn’t enhance moisture. It may suppress hail in a small area, but the really destructive hail clouds can’t be stopped anyway,” he said.

“There are a lot of things this county needs and we can spend our money on better things that airplaines flying around for these college kids to get their flying hours in,” he said.

“Year after year when we see hail that takes out a crop, they are never able to stop the big clouds that cause the most damage,” he said.

“This goes back to property rights. It’s a huge infringement on property rights, impacting what happens on my land. I can’t go to town and spray whatever I want, I can’t do that, I’d be in trouble for that because it would affect other individuals’ private property,” he said.

Palczewski and some other opponents to the program succeeded in putting the issue on the 2016 ballot in Bowman County. He believes the wording of the topic threw voters off, and caused confusion. “They way it was worded, you had to vote “yes” to eliminate funding. I think people thought by voting “no” they were opposing cloud seeding, but they weren’t,” he said.

“It will be on the ballot again, at some point,” he said.

In a 2023 Facebook post, Tanner Vix shared that in the Ward County area, “our farm’s substantial moisture this year has come from storms from south to north, outside of modification flight paths.”

Harding County, South Dakota and Adams County, North Dakota residents have shared similar thoughts on social media in recent years, pointing out that they believe the cloud seeding has stopped or broken up potential rain clouds they could see headed their direction on radar projections.

Those wishing to comment on the cloud seeding project should submit their comments by March 28, 2024 to:

The Director, North Dakota Atmospheric Resource Board

1200 Memorial Highway

Bismarck, ND 58504-5262

or email Darin Langerud at dlangerud@nd.gov