Comments due on controversial proposed BLM rule: July 5

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management is extending the public comment period for the Public Lands Rule by 15 days. This brings the time collecting public feedback on the proposed rule to a total of 90 days. The new deadline to provide input is July 5, 2023.

The proposed Public Lands Rule, announced in late March , would provide tools for BLM to:

Restore critical wildlife habitat and clean water

Protect healthy public lands in the face of increasing drought, wildfire, and climate impacts

Ensure responsible development backed by science and data

“The proposed Public Lands Rule is essential to our work, to ensuring we can respond to changes on the landscape,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “We appreciate the useful public input we’ve already received through five public meetings and the first 75 days of the comment period. This extension will allow us to continue to work with the public to make sure that the final rule is durable and effective.”

Please visit the Public Lands Rule website on blm.gov for additional resources including a rule fact sheet , presentation slides used during virtual public meetings, Public Lands Rule Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) as well as FAQs discussing how the rule would affect Conservation Leasing , Renewable Energy , and Grazing on public lands managed by the BLM.

To learn more about this proposed rule, or to provide comment, please visit rule page on Regulations.gov .

The rule, if approved, is expected to reduce livestock grazing acres by removing cattle and designating grazing land to be used for “conservation.”

–BLM, edited by TSLN staff