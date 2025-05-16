Comments on Horse Protection Act due by May 20

The implementation of the 2024 Horse Protection Act (HPA) Amendments is delayed until February 1, 2026. This is an extension of the original delay that was set to end on April 2, 2025.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is accepting comments from the public on Docket No. APHIS-2022-0004-8798: Horse Protection Amendments; Further Delay of Effective Date and Request for Comment regarding whether that extension is sufficient or if even more time is needed to address issues related to new rules. The new rules under the proposed HPA have been expanded to allow for the inspection of all breeds and disciplines, and if left unchallenged, could impose overly burdensome requirements that negatively impact AQHA members’ operations, livelihoods and the broader equine industry.

The deadline for this comment period is May 20, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT.

Submit your comments, concerns and suggestions at https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/APHIS-2022-0004-8798

Letters can also be submitted to the following address:

Dr. Michael Watson

Administrator

USDA-APHIS

4700 River Road

Riverdale, MD 20737

Now is a critical time to speak up about necessary changes and reform to the HPA. By submitting personalized comments that reflect the real-world consequences of these rules, we can help APHIS better understand the unintended impacts of their actions on horse owners and advocate for sensible, balanced reforms.

AQHA is taking a stand on this issue and urges members to do so. Below are some talking points to reference from the letter on behalf AQHA to use for inspiration when crafting your comments. The quality of comments is more important than the quantity of comments. Additionally, multiple copies of identical form letters may only be counted as a single comment or opinion. AQHA strongly urges commenters to personalize your comment regarding how the amendments would impact you and your horses.

If you have any questions or would like assistance with submitting your comment, please feel free to email to publicpolicy@aqha.org . Thank you for standing up for the welfare of our horses.

AQHA, and most horse breed and equine-discipline organizations, have no history or incentive to engage in intentional soring of horses’ limbs. AQHA urges APHIS to refrain from implementation of the 2024 rule, reconsider the 2024 amendments and in their place, enact amendments that focus on the portions of the industry where gait-altering activities are customary and evident, with the clear omission of the American Quarter Horse. By clearly delineating current and future enforcement of HPA to apply to specific breeds and disciplines, the amendments would both fulfill Congressional intent and limit any regulatory overreach that would not only be taxing for the equine industry but also for APHIS. AQHA appreciates the delayed enforcement of the final rule until February 1, 2026, and, at the very least, supports extending the postponement until January 2027. Any implementation should be delayed until listening sessions and discussion groups with industry stakeholders have been held so APHIS Animal Care fully understands how the final rule greatly impacts the equine show industry. The new rule finalized in May 2024 is confusing and was implemented without guidance to the industry leaving stakeholders with many unanswered questions. A new rule should be communicated well in advance of implementation with easy-to-understand resources for stakeholders. Requiring all horse shows to report their event 30 days in advance, report HPA violations within 5 days post event, provide access to all records and an area for APHIS officials to review records is very onerous for show managers who are mostly volunteers. It is AQHA’s position that any requirement for event notification should be restricted to events in which an altered gait due to limb hypersensitivity would be advantageous. Requiring show management to hire Horse Protection Inspectors (HPIs) adds additional burdens and expense to horse shows. The added expense will be passed on to exhibitors resulting in a decline in participation. Again, horses at AQHA events are not intentionally sored, and these regulations should not apply to AQHA events. Recommend that the enforcement of the HPA be in line with the intent of the original law and focus on the act of intentional soring specifically, not unrelated lameness. APHIS veterinarians and HPIs should have extensive equine experience. They should receive training based on peer reviewed science and trained by veterinarians who are experts at detecting lameness utilizing the latest technology. AQHA recommends that the definition of “soring” in the regulations be modified to include the term “intentional” to clearly define the intent to inflict pain. In other words, there needs to be a clear delineation between a horse being sore and intentional soring. Horses can become sore from routine physical activity or exercise. Furthermore, such definition should not prohibit practices in connection with the therapeutic treatment of a horse by or under the supervision of a person licensed to practice veterinary medicine in the State in which such treatment was given. AQHA enforces very strict rules regarding the humane treatment of our horses and has a robust disciplinary process, including strict penalties and substantial fines, when an inhumane treatment violation occurs. At all AQHA events, it is prohibited to exhibit a lame horse, and it is mandatory that the judge disqualify the horse from the class. Because of our dedication to ensuring only sound horses are exhibited, AQHA believes it is not necessary and would be a waste of taxpayers’ money for APHIS Animal Care to inspect AQHA events.

