Community bear meetings scheduled across south-central Montana

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is hosting community bear meetings at various locations in south-central Montana this April. All events are free and open to the public.

Each event will last approximately two hours. The community bear meeting schedule is as follows:

Joliet: April 16, 6:30 p.m. Joliet Community Center, 209 E. Front Avenue

Columbus: April 18, 6 p.m. Stillwater County Civic Center, 16 Sheep Dip Road

Harlowton: April 23, 6 p.m. Harlowton Public Library, 13 Central Avenue S.

Red Lodge: April 25, 6 p.m. Red Lodge Ales Brewing Company, 1445 N. Broadway Avenue Limited seating available at this event. Arrive early to guarantee a spot.



As the human and bear populations expand and change throughout south-central Montana, it is important for FWP to connect with residents to share bear safety information. These meetings are planned in communities near occupied or likely occupied grizzly bear habitat.

FWP staff will deliver a presentation on bear biology and management, provide tips on living safely and preventing conflicts in bear country, and provide an overview of area bear conflicts at each meeting. There will also be extensive question and answer sessions with FWP wildlife and enforcement staff.

For more information on bear safety and awareness, visit: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks