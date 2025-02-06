Community Forums Highlight Proposed Wildfire Recovery Grant Funding 

Governor Mark Gordon visited with hundreds of affected landowners, local elected officials, emergency responders, and the public in Sheridan, Gillette, and Wheatland to outline his $130 million supplemental budget request for wildfire restoration and recovery efforts.

During his visits, the Governor heard loud and clear from the 200+ attendees – landowners need grants, not loans, to help rebuild from the historic impacts of the 2024 fire season.

The Supplemental Budget will be debated in the Wyoming House and Senate this week.

–Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon