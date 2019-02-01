Conaway announces House Ag subcommittee ranking members

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Michael Conaway, R-Texas, announced that the following members will be ranking members of subcommittees in the 116th Congress:

▪ Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga. — Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit Subcommittee.

▪ Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C. — Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.

▪ Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. — Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations Subcommittee.

▪ Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pa. — General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee

▪ Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla. — Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee

▪ Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif. — Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee

Conaway did not follow strict seniority in making the appointments.

Thompson and Scott rank second and third in seniority and LaMalfa ranks sixth. All three got subcommittee chairmanships.

But Conaway skipped over Reps. Rick Crawford of Arkansas, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri to appoint Rouzer, Johnson and Dunn.

"With farm bill implementation underway, our subcommittees will play an instrumental role in promoting and protecting policies that our important to rural America and our country's farm and ranch families," Conaway said in a news release.

"I look forward to working with our strong team of ranking members who have a wide range of knowledge and expertise in the ag industry."

–The Hagstrom Report