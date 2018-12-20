Conaway: Farm Bill Keeps Faith with America’s Farmers and Ranchers

Washington, D.C.—Today, President Trump signed H.R. 2, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (the 2018 Farm Bill) into law. After the signing, House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) issued the following remarks:

"With President Trump signing the farm bill today, America keeps faith with those hard-working farm and ranch families who put food on our tables and clothes on our backs. Because of the support of the president, Sec. Perdue and a Republican Congress, we were able to deliver a new farm bill in the same year that the legislation was first introduced, which marks a first in nearly 30 years. I'm proud of this bill and I'm honored to have served as chairman throughout this process. I'm thankful to all those who worked to help make today's enactment of the farm bill possible."

–House Ag Committee