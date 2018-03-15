Conaway: No farm bill markup next week

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, told reporters today that there will not be a farm bill markup next week.

Conaway and House Democrats are in conflict over the way the nutrition title handles the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"Given the progress we're making on negotiating to a 'yes' from both of us, we will not mark up the farm bill next week," Conaway said.

That decision means that Conaway will not meet his goal of holding a markup on the farm bill in the first quarter of 2018. Conaway has said he wants to mark up a bipartisan bill, but House Agriculture ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., has said his members cannot support the bill in its current form.

