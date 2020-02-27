Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations Training to be Held March 4

BROOKINGS, S.D. – An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), will be held Wednesday, March 4 in Huron at the Crossroads Convention Center.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program following at 8:50 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Specialists from SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are offering the training.

“Past attendees of this program have come away with at least one new practice they consider adopting related to land application, livestock feeding, air quality or soil conservation,” said Bob Thaler, Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist.

Training is required for permit holders

In spring 2017, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources reissued the General Water Pollution Control Permit for CAFOs. The new permit requires existing permitted operations to obtain coverage under the proposed permit one to four years after the general permit is issued.

One of the proposed permit conditions for existing permitted operations is that an onsite representative attends an approved environmental training program within the last three years prior to obtaining a new permit. Additionally, if the person who attended training no longer works at the operation, another representative must attend training within one year.

This current training program meets the training requirement of the proposed permit as long as it is attended within three years of obtaining coverage under the new permit. Manure applicators, producers and any other interested individuals who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend. Certified crop advisor credits are available as well.

Speaker line-up and presentation details

John McMaine, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer: Water Quality

Bob Thaler, Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist: Livestock Nutrition Options for Reducing Nitrogen and Phosphorus Content of Manure

Jason Roggow, Natural Resources Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources: South Dakota DENR Livestock Permit Program

Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist: Managing Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Land Applications of Manure

Jason Gilb, Conservation Agronomist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service: Nutrient Management Planning

Kent Vlieger, Soil Health Specialist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service: Soil Erosion and Infiltration

Xufei Yang, SDSU Extension Environmental Quality Engineer: Air Quality and Odor

Registration information

To register for the training, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events. To cover the cost of the event, registration cost is $50 and includes lunch, breaks and training materials. The Crossroads Convention Center is located at 100 Fourth St. S.W. in Huron.

For event details and questions, contact Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension Swine Specialist at (605) 688-5435 or Robert.Thaler@sdstate.edu or John McMaine, SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer at (605) 688-5610 or John.McMaine@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension