Conference Aimed at “Taking the Gamble Out of Grazing”

WHO: The conference will feature experts in fields such as range science, range and pasture management, forage management and animal behavior.

The 7th National Grazing Lands Conference, Dec. 2-5, 2018 at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nev., is sponsored by the National Grazing Lands Coalition. This renowned conference is held every three years.

Grazing lands make up more than a quarter of the private land acres in the United States. Additionally, more than 22,000 public land ranchers maintain 250 million acres of U.S. public land. Attendees will learn from the experts about cutting-edge technologies and management systems for sustainably managing these private and public lands. Organizers expect more than 800 ranchers, professors, land managers, public officials and ecologists from across the U.S. to gather in Reno.

Featured speakers include:

Jim Gerrish, a grazing lands producer and consultant dedicated to helping farmers and ranchers more effectively manage their grazing lands for economic and environmental sustainability.

Fred Provenza, a professor emeritus at Utah State University who produced ground-breaking research over a more than 30-year career that laid the foundations for what is now known as behavior-based landscape management.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Shilo Harris will round out the conference on a high note with his inspirational speech. Harris, who has an amazing and tragic story, will be speaking on overcoming adversity in life. He will also be doing a book signing immediately after his talk for his book Steel Will.

VISUALS: In addition to more than 50 producer speakers lined up, there will be poster sessions going on throughout the conference, Sunday through Tuesday, as well as a Career Connection hosted by Quivira Coalition, for potential employers and employees to meet up and hold interviews during the conference.

To register, contact Monti Golla, NatGLC Executive Director at (979) 777-9779. For detailed agenda information visit http://www.grazinglands.org.

–National Grazing Lands Coalition