Congress extends the ELD exemption through Dec. 7

Congress has sent a spending bill to the White House to avert an October 1 government shutdown and push the discussion regarding final appropriations until after the November elections. H.R. 6157 includes a continuing resolution that would extend funding for those agencies not covered by completed appropriations bills, including agriculture and transportation.

This will extend the electronic logging device (ELD) protections through December 7, 2018. The president has said he will sign this bill package to avert a shutdown.

By December 7, Congress will either do another extension or pass the 2019 spending package, which includes the ELD delay for livestock haulers, leaving these haulers exempt from ELD use until September 30, 2019.

The American Horse Council is continuing to work with both the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and Congress to identify a permanent solution to the unintended consequences to new and existing CDL and ELD regulations that have proven to be problematic.

For more information, visit http://www.horsecouncil.org.

–AQHA