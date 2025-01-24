Congress: House Ag Committee subcommittee assignments

WASHINGTON, DC — House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Angie Craig (MN-02) and Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) issued the following statement after organizing the committee for the 119th Congress:



“Today, the House Agriculture Committee officially organized for the 119th Congress, and is now ready to tackle the many challenges facing America’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. From market volatility to regulatory burdens, our shared priorities include ensuring a strong and prosperous future for American agriculture and the communities they feed. Together, we look forward to bringing about meaningful policy, including a five-year farm bill.”

Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit



Democratic Members Include:

Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03), Ranking Member

Rep. David Scott (GA-13)

Rep. Shontel Brown (OH-11)

Rep. Don Davis (NC-01)

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (IL-13)

Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17)

Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08)



Republican Members Include:

Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08), Chairman

Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07), Vice Chair

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)

Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

Rep. Barry Moore (AL-01)

Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01)

Rep. John Rose (TN-06)

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

Rep. Zach Nunn (IA-03)

Rep. Mark Harris (NC-08)

Rep. Dave Taylor (OH-02)



Subcommittee on Forestry and Horticulture



Democratic Members Include:

Rep. Andrea Salinas (OR-06), Ranking Member

Rep. Jim Costa (CA-21)

Rep. Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

Rep. Adam Gray (CA-13)

Rep. Josh Riley (NY-19)



Republican Members Include:

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Chairman

Rep. Barry Moore (AL-01), Vice Chair

Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07)

Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04)

Rep. Tony Wied (WI-08)



Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology



Democratic Members Include:

Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02), Ranking Member

Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12)

Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03)

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (IL-13)

Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17)

Rep. Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

Rep. Eugene Vindman (VA-07)

Rep. John Mannion (NY-22)

Rep. April McClain Delaney (MD-06)



Republican Members Include:

Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03), Chairman

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04), Vice Chair

Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02)

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

Rep. John Rose (TN-06)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04)

Rep. Rob Bresnahan (PA-08)

Rep. Mark Messmer (IN-08)



Subcommittee on Nutrition and Foreign Agriculture



Democratic Members Include:

Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT-05), Ranking Member

Rep. Jim McGovern (MA-02)

Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12)

Rep. Shontel Brown (OH-11)

Rep. Andrea Salinas (OR-06)

Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02)

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (IL-01)

Rep. Shomari Figures (AL-02)



Republican Members Include:

Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01), Chairman

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), Vice Chair

Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-04)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03)

Rep. Tony Wied (WI-08)

Rep. Mark Harris (NC-08)



Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry



Democratic Members Include:

Rep. Jim Costa (CA-21), Ranking Member

Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT-05)

Rep. Don Davis (NC-01)

Rep. Adam Gray (CA-13)

Rep. Josh Riley (NY-19)



Republican Members Include:

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01), Chairman

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), Vice Chair

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-04)

Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01)

Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

Rep. Barry Moore (AL-01)

Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Rep. Tony Wied (WI-08)

Rep. Mark Messmer (IN-08)

Rep. Mark Harris (NC-08)



Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development



Democratic Members Include:

Rep. Don Davis (NC-01), Ranking Member

Rep. David Scott (GA-13)

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (IL-13)

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (IL-01)

Rep. Shri Thanedar (MI-13)

Rep. Adam Gray (CA-13)

Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08)

Rep. Shomari Figures (AL-02)

Rep. Eugene Vindman (VA-07)

Rep. John Mannion (NY-22)

Rep. April McClain Delaney (MD-06)



Republican Members Include:

Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL), Chair

Rep. John Rose (TN-06), Vice Chair

Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08)

Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07)

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03)

Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01)

Rep. Zach Nunn (IA-03)

Rep. Rob Bresnahan (PA-08)

Rep. Mark Messmer (IN-08)

Rep. Dave Taylor (OH-02)

Note: Ranking Member Craig and Chairman Thompson serve as ex officio members of all subcommittees.

–House Ag Committee