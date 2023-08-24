Congressional coalition opposes EATS Act

A coalition of 171 House members, including five Republicans, this week sent a letter to House Agriculture Committee leaders opposing the inclusion of H.R. 4417, the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, in the next farm bill.

Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., led the letter about the EATS Act, which has been developed in response to the Supreme Court decision that California’s Proposition 12 is constitutional. Proposition 12 says that pork produced only under certain conditions can be sold in California, even if the animals are raised in other states.

A report issued last week by the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action said that a diversified pig production sector already in place can meet the demand created by Prop 12 in California and Question 3 in Massachusetts for pork raised under certain conditions.