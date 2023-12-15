Congressional coalition urges implementation of higher ethanol blend waiver

A coalition of House members and senators on Thursday urged Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young to approve “the swift implementation of outstanding regulatory action to remove the 1-psi volatility waiver for gasoline-ethanol blends in Midwest states.”

The letter notes that on April 28, 2022, several Midwest governors formally notified the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of their request to permanently remove the 1-psi volatility waiver to allow their states to sell gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15) year-round, without restriction.Despite the fact that EPA was statutorily required to respond to the request by July 2022, the rulemaking has still not been completed.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said in a news release, “E15 can deliver meaningful savings to consumers at the fuel pump — a fact that only becomes more apparent during the busy holiday travel season.”

“We’re glad this bipartisan group of lawmakers is committed to lowering fuel costs by increasing access to homegrown biofuels,” Skor said.

“This letter is yet another example of how the industry and its champions are pressing the Biden administration at every level to compel them to finally comply with the law and allow for the sale of E15 year-round in the petitioning states.”

The Renewable Fuels Association also praised the letter, but RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper said in a news release, “the optimal solution for the marketplace is a permanent legislative fix that applies nationwide.”

“We urge Congress to expeditiously adopt the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act to provide the market certainty and stability that the entire supply chain — and consumers — are looking for.”