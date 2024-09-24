Congressional leaders reach CR agreement through December 20

Leaders of the House and Senate and appropriators have reached agreement on a continuing resolution to fund the government through December 20. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., released the bill after House Republicans failed to pass a bill that would have funded the government for six months. Johnson is expected to depend on House Democrats to pass the bill because some Republicans will refuse to support it.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said Democrats would evaluate the bill in its entirety before this week’s vote, but with the agreement, “Congress is now on a bipartisan path to avoid a government shutdown that would hurt everyday Americans,” the Associated Press said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the same agreement could have been reached two weeks ago, but “Speaker Johnson chose to follow the MAGA way and wasted precious time,” the AP said. In addition to funding government agencies at fiscal year 2024 levels through December 20, the bill contains provisions affecting the Forest Service and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).On Page 23, Section 141 says, “Amounts made available by section 101 for ‘Department of Agriculture — Forest Service — Wildland Fire Management’ may be apportioned up to the rate for operations necessary for wildfire suppression activities.”

On page 29, Section 105 says that “to the extent possible” there shall be Electronic Benefit fraud prevention and that “Not later than 1 year after the date of enactment of this subsection, the Comptroller General of the United States shall submit to the Committee on Agriculture of the House of Representatives and the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry of the Senate a report that examines risks related to supplemental nutrition assistance program electronic benefit transfer payment system security, including the risk of stolen benefits through card skimming, card cloning, and othe similar methods.”

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to consider the bill today at 4 p.m. in Room H-313 of the Capitol. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in a weekly media advisory that “anitem related to government funding is expected to be considered.” Congress is expected to leave Washington next weekend until after the election.

–The Hagstrom Report