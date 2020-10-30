Gianforte receives Friend of Farm Bureau Award

Greg Gianforte was presented with a national Friend of Farm Bureau Award October 23 by Montana Farm Bureau Executive Vice President John Youngberg. The award was presented at Gianforte’s ranch near Bozeman. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Friend of Farm Bureau is given each Congress to individuals who have: supported Farm Bureau policy as shown by their voting records; were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureau; and were approved by the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. The voting records of the 116th Congress are based on priority issues selected by the AFBF board.

“This is a tremendous honor to receive from the Farm Bureau,” said Representative Gianforte. “It’s an encouragement to me as I continue to serve our farmers and ranchers across the state.”

MFBF Executive Vice President John Youngberg said, “Congressman Gianforte has been a pleasure to work with in Washington D.C. Montana Farm Bureau appreciates all the work that he’s done with us. The door is open all the time and we always have an opportunity to let him know where our Montana farmer and rancher members are coming from. He listens to those ideas and thoughts, and understands our concerns.” MFBF’s Director of National Affairs Nicole Rolf has worked extensively with Congressman Gianforte and his staff. She added, “Congressman Gianforte is a true friend to the farmers and ranchers of Montana. He takes the time to really understand the wide variety of issues impacting us in our state and seeks out solutions with a business mindset and a dedicated work ethic. We appreciate all that he has done to support Montana agriculture while in Congress and are proud to recognize him with the Friend of Farm Bureau Award.” Montana Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines have also received the Friend of Farm Bureau Award. The first recipients of the “Friend of Farm Bureau” awards were announced in September 1996. The awards have been presented every other September thereafter near the end of subsequent congresses.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation