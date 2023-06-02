Congresswoman Fischbach joins bipartisan opposition to Brazilian tarriffs on US ethanol

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (MN-07), a member of the Ways and Means Committee, joined a bipartisan group of Members of Congress to urge the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai to prioritize ethanol export competitiveness and address unfair import tariffs imposed on American ethanol by Brazil.

In a letter, signed by 21 members, Rep. Fischbach and her colleagues highlighted the importance of biofuel and ethanol production for rural communities throughout the country. Recently announced import tariffs by Brazil on American ethanol would negatively impact American agriculture, which previously received duty-free treatment from Brazil.

The Members wrote in part, “We believe the double layer issue of a tariff imbalance and an impenetrable RenovaBio is unjustified and puts American ethanol and farmers at risk. We strongly urge you to prioritize American ethanol export competitiveness in the Brazilian market by addressing these unfair policies. Further, if Brazil continues with its unfair treatment of American ethanol, we stand ready to work with you to consider measures that protect U.S. farmers and biofuels producers and counter these unfair trade practices.”

In addition to Rep. Fischbach, the letter was signed by U.S. Representatives Darin LaHood (R-IL), Mark Alford (R-MO), Don Bacon (R-NE), James Baird (R-IN), Mike Bost (R-IL), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Angie Craig (D-MN), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Brad Finstad (R-MN), Mike Flood (R-NE), Bill Foster (D-IL), Sam Graves (R-MO), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Dan Kildee (D-MI), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Adrian Smith (R-NE), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN).

