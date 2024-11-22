Connealy Angus Annual Fall Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Nov. 15, 2024



Location: at the Ranch – Whitman, NE



Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:

292 18-Month-Old Angus Bulls – $14,125

65 Yearling Angus Bulls – $11,507

357 Total Angus Bulls – $13,648

9 Registered Angus Females – $23,833

Once again it was a very successful day for the Connealy Family and their Fall Bull Sale. There was a large crowd in attendance with many top breeders and commercial operations on hand. A highlight of the day was the sale of Connealy Craftsman’s Dam. She commanded a price of $90,000. Congratulations again to the Connealy family on another great sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 150 at $50,000 was Connealy Salvation 921E 9333, DOB: 04/19/2023; SIRE: SG Salvation; MGS: Tehama Tahoe B767. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, Calif.



Lot 35 at $37,500 was Connealy Safe & Sound 147A, DOB: 08/05/2023; SIRE: HF Safe & Sound 019; MGS: Tehama Tahoe B767. He sold to Dan Madsen, Hamlin, Iowa.



Lot 149 at $34,000 was Connealy Salvation 161 613T, DOB: 05/05/2023; SIRE: SG Salvation; MGS: Deer Valley Growth Fund. He sold to McNeil Angus, Cushing, Okla.



Lot 90 at $33,000 was Connealy Craftsman 826A, DOB: 04/19/2023; SIRE: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Connealy National 390C. He sold to Albert & Marylin Ericksen, Seneca, Neb.



Lot 9 at $32,000 was Connealy Craftsman 162D, DOB: 08/09/2023; SIRE: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Deer Valley Optimum 9246. He sold to JJ Angus, Connellsville, Pa.



Lot 315 at $30,000 was Connealy Culmination 1967, DOB: 04/20/2023; SIRE: K C F Bennett Culmination; MGS: Connealy Conqueror. He sold to Sydensticker Genetics, Mexico, Mo.



Lot 355 at $28,000 was Connealy Jordan 160 9812, DOB: 04/28/2023; SIRE: Baldridge Jordan; MGS: G A R Home Town. He sold to Bob B. McConville, Indianola, Neb.



Lot 91 at $27,500 was Connealy Craftsman 926X, DOB: 04/29/2023; SIRE: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. He sold to Albert & Marylin Ericksen, Seneca, Neb.



Lot 97 at $26,000 was Connealy Craftsman 879M, DOB: 05/26/2023; SIRE: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Casino Bomber N33. He sold to Jim & Maureen Skavdahl, Marsland, Neb.



Lot 345 at $26,000 was Connealy Jordan 686L, DOB: 05/11/2023; SIRE: Baldridge Jordan; MGS: Connealy Greeley. He sold to Hollibaugh Ranch, Chadron, Neb.



Lot 104 at $25,000 was Connealy Constable 0456, DOB: 04/18/2023; SIRE: Casino Constable T34; MGS: Connealy Stronghold. He sold to Small Livestock, Winnemucca, Nev. & Dunipace Angus, Auburn, Calif.



Lot 144 at $25,000 was Connealy Salvation 9318 253, DOB: 05/15/2023; SIRE: SG Salvation; MGS: Connealy Legendary 644L. He sold to Tommy & Melanie Dinwiddie, Capitan, N.M.



Lot 147 at $25,000 was Connealy Salvation 9318 738E, DOB: 05/04/2023; SIRE: SG Salvation; MGS: Connealy Legendary 644L. He sold to Tommy & Melanie Dinwiddie, Capitan, N.M.



Lot 113 at $25,000 was Connealy Constable 6690, DOB: 05/13/2023; SIRE: Casino Constable T34; MGS: V A R Discovery 2240. He sold to Double J Farms, Hemingford, Neb.



Lot 117 at $25,000 was Connealy Constable 9511, DOB: 05/22/2023; SIRE: Casino Constable T34; MGS: Connealy Niobrara 5451. He sold to Siegel Angus, Litchfield, Neb.



Top Donor Dam:

Lot 8521 at $90,000 was Black Cathy of Conanga 8521, DOB: 01/30/2018; SIRE: Connealy Niobrara 5451. 8521 is the dam of Connealy Craftsman. She sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co., Glenrock, Wyo.



Top Open Heifers:

Lot C at $27,500 was Elizabeth of Conanga 352H, DOB: 08/12/2023; SIRE: Connealy Vindicate 0366. She sold to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, Calif.



Lot E at $22,000 was Executa of Conanga 3874, DOB: 08/08/2023; SIRE: HF Safe & Sound 019. She sold to Blackwater Ranch, College Station, Texas.



Jerry Connealy thanks everyone for attending the sale, and introduces his family. b19f3cd1b8af-467031188_10169549869265297_1814869089578350526_n





