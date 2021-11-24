Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Nov. 22, 2021

Location: Whitman, NE

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

355 Total Registered Bulls – $9,210

6 Open Registered Females – $37,000

Total of 361 head – $9.671

A great day in Whitman, Nebraska, as the crowd looks at the sale offering.



Top Bulls:

Lot 106 Connealy Reformed 6560 sired by: Connealy Reformed, sold for $70,000, buyer: Alta Genetics-Rocky View County, AB.

Lot 1 Connealy Emerald 8294 Sired by: Connealy Emerald, sold for $65,000, buyer: McNeil Angus -Cushing, OK.

Lot 52 Connealy National 833J Sired By: Connealy National 309C Sold for $60,000.00 Buyer: Grimmius Cattle Company- Hanford, CA.

Lot 55 Connealy Fireball 6285, Sired by: GB Fireball 672 Sold for $35,000, Buyer: Brinkley Angus Ranch, Milan, MO.

Lot 283 Connealy Big Valley 4290, Sired by: Connealy Big Valley Sold for: $30,000, Buyer: JJ Angus – Collinsville, PA.

Lot 25 Connealy Mainstay 5473 533E, Sired by: Connealy Mainstay, sold for $25,000 Buyer: Albert and Marylin Ericksen -Seneca, NE.

Lot 4 Connealy Emerald 726X, Sired by: Connealy Emerald Sold for $25,000, Buyer: Harlan Angus – Kaycee, WY.

Lot 286 Connealy Big Valley 6971, Sired by: Connealy Big Valley Sold for $22,500, Buyer: Tommy and Melanie Dinwiddie – Capitan, NM.

Lot 41 Connealy National 6698, Sired by: Connealy National 390C, Sold for $20,000, Buyer: Albert and Marylin Ericksen – Seneca, NE.

Lot 232 Connealy Original Sin 6669, Sired by: G A R Original Sin, Sold for $20,000, Buyer: TC Ranch – Franklin, NE.

Top Open Heifers:

Lot D Black Cella of Conanga 041T, Sired by: Connealy Stronghold Sold for $90,000, Buyer: Ragged Edge Angus – Kingston, OK.

Lot B Bunty L of Conanga 4390 088T Sired by: Connealy Upscale Sold for $67,500.00 Buyer: Linz Heritage Angus – Crown Point, IN.