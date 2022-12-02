Connealy

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2022

Location: Whitman, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:



362 Older Bulls – $9,590

47 Yrlg. Bulls – $9,574

409 Total Registered Bulls – $ 9,588

6 Open Registered Females – $16,167

415 Reported Sale $9,683



Connealy Angus Fall Bull sale was a beautiful day in the Sandhills and a great crowd on hand with a deep set of Angus bulls for the offering and a select group of Angus heifers.

Top Bulls:

Lot 85 Connealy Fair-N- Square 816N Sire Meyers Fair-N- Square sold for $50,000 to McNeil Angus – Cushing, OK.



Lot 154 Connealy Exponential 3807 sire by K C F Bennett Exponential sold for $32,500 Sold to JJ Angus – Connellsville, PA and Genex Cooperative – Shawano, WI.



Lot 51 Connealy Clarity 6251 Sired by Connealy Clarity sold for $30,000 to Grimmius Cattle Company – Hanford, CA.



Lot 345 Connealy Payraise 9318 Sired by Connealy Payraise sold for $27,500 to Eagle Hills Ranch – Gothenburg, NE.



Lot 199 Connealy Growth Fund 889P Sire by Deer Valley Growth Fund sold for $27,500 to Eagles Hills Ranch – Gothenburg, NE.



Lot 61 Connealy Clarity 4830 Sired by Connealy Clarity sold for $24,000 to Seevers Angus – Anselmo, NE.



Lot 54 Connealy Clarity 5470 Sired By Connealy Clarity sold for $22,000 to McNeil Angus – Cushing, OK.



Lot 95 Connealy Emerald 9273 Siree by Connealy Emerald sold for $ 22,000 to Albert and Marylin Ericksen – Seneca, NE.



Lot 151 Connealy Exponential 832E Sired by K C F Bennett Exponential sold for $22,000 to Albert and Marylin Ericksen – Seneca, NE.



Lot 188 Connealy Growth Fund 2290 Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund sold for $20,000 to Eagle Hills Ranch – Gothenburg, NE.



Lot 216 Connealy Upscale 667P Sired by Connealy Upscale sold for $20,000 to McNeil Angus – Cushing, OK.



Top Open Heifers:



Lot D Elnaya Of Conanaga 113K Sire by BJ Surpass Sold for $23,000 to Brad Neat -Dunnville, KY.

Lot C Elizana Of Conanga 125P Sire by BJ Surpass Sold for $21,000 to Linz Heritage Angus – Calumet City, IL.



