TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Cody Nye

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2023

Location: Sale at the ranch near Whitman, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages

352 Two Year Old bulls – $10,061

57 Fall Yearling bulls – $11,294

6 Fall Yearling open heifers – $15,167





Kind of a brisk, blustery day in the Sandhills of Nebraska for the annual Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale. However inside the sale facility, things warmed up considerably as the Connealy family presented a fantastic set of fall yearling and late spring two year old bulls. The bulls at Connealy Angus speak for themselves and the large number of repeat buyers says they are working.



Top selling bulls include:

Lot 90, Connealy Upscale 6560, 4/29/2022 son of Connealy Upscale to McNeil Angus, Cushing, OK for $50,000.



Lot CR2, 11/24/2022 son of Connealy Craftsman. This was buyers choice of 3 of the first servicable aged sons of Craftsman offered to the public, selling to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA for $42,500.



Lot 77, Connealy Reformed 670, 4/25/2022 son of Connealy Reformed to Branch View Angus, Hustonville, KY at $36,000.



Lot 33, Connealy Architecht 081J, 8/7/2022 son of S Architecht 9501 to Select Sires, Plain City, OH at $35,000.



Lot 370, Connealy Constitution 0392, 4/21/2022 son of Connealy Constitution to JJ Angus, Connellsville, PA for $25,000.



Lot 278, Connealy Finnegan 9473, 4/22/2022 son of Connealy Finnegan to Varilek Angus, Geddes, SD for $24,000.



Lot 80, Connealy Upscale 832E, 4/27/2022 son of Connealy Upscale to Branch View Angus, Hustonville, KY for $23,000.



Lot 344, Connealy Fair-N-Square 3406, 4/30/2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 to Kyle & Annette Geiser, Merna, NE for $21,000.



Topping the elite registered heifer calf offering was lot D, Black Calla of Conanga 2261, a 10/30/2022 daughter of Yon Top Cut G730 to Ridgetop Angus, Dunnville, KY at $27,500.



After the sale everyone was invited to the hospitality barn for Connealy Angus Meat Market steaks refreshments and a live band.

