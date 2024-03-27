Connealy Angus Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: March 23, 2024

Location: at the ranch – Whitman, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Ty Thompson

Averages:

394 Older Angus Bulls averaged $12,359

99 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $13,370

493 Total Angus Bulls averaged $12,562



6 Registered Open Angus Heifers averaged $24,166



Top Bulls:

Lot 197 – $130,000. Connealy Vindicate 7745; DOB: 11/11/22; Sire: Connealy Vindicate 0366; MGS: Connealy Uptown 098E. Sold to ABS Global Inc. of DeForest, WI.



Lot 12 – $70,000. Connealy Craftsman 870X 973L; DOB: 2/14/23; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Connealy Regulator. Sold to ABS Global Inc. of DeForest, WI.



Lot 280 – $70,000. Connealy Jonesboro 726K; DOB: 11/20/22; Sire: Williams Jonesboro 700-602; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Ostrand Angus of Mason City, NE.



Lot 70 – $65,000. Connealy Vindicate 8521 850N; DOB: 2/17/23; Sire: Connealy Vindicate 0366; MGS: Connealy Niobrara 5451. Sold to Mound Creek Ranch of Leona, TX.



Lot 480 – $45,000. Connealy Fair-N-Square 833Z; DOB: 8/13/22; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square; MGS: Connealy Spur. Sold to Lindskov LT Ranch of Isabel, SD.



Lot 180 – $40,000. Connealy Sunpower 9867; DOB: 11/24/22; Sire: O’Connell Sunpower; MGS: Connealy Outback. Sold to Mogck Angus Farms of Tripp, SD.



Lot 252 – $40,000. Connealy Finnegan 784E 665K; DOB: 11/19/22; Sire: Connealy Finnegan; MGS: Woodside Rito 4P26 of 0242. Sold to Cedar Top Ranch of Stapleton, NE and High Point Genetics of Osceola, IA.



Top Open Heifers

Lot D – $40,000. Joy Es of Conanga 870X 382X. DOB: 2/7/23; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Connealy Regulator. Sold to Rooney Angus Ranch of Chippewa Falls, WI.



Lot E – $35,000. Black Bella of Conanga 357L; DOB: 2/12/23; Sire: Connealy Commerce; MGS: Yon Full Force C398. Sold to Katie Colin Farm of Cartersville, GA.



Lot C – $30,000. Diabla of Conanga 9318 32L; DOB: 2/8/23; Sire: Conealy Craftsman; MGS: Connealy Legendary 644L. Sold to Ridgetop Angus of Liberty, KY.

It was another outstanding day for Connealy Angus at their Annual Spring Bull Sale. The sale facility was standing room only throughout the majority of the sale with people looking to find their next great herd sire. The Connealys have been selling bulls for 55 years and they have made a lasting impact on the Angus breed. Congratulations to the entire Connealy Angus crew on a great day.